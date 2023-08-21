Cyclone Hilary Remains Relentless — Bringing Heavy Rain as It Moves Into Nevada

The former Tropical Storm Hilary has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone as it continues moving northward over California and into Nevada, but it has left behind flooding in areas hit with “historic” rain.

The National Weather Service says the ongoing rainfall is expected to cause life-threatening to locally catastrophic flooding, mudslides, landslides and debris flows through Monday morning. All watches and warnings had expired in Los Angeles but forecasters said flooding was still an issue for the rest of the day.

By early Monday, remnants of the storm that first brought soaking rains to Mexico's arid Baja California peninsula and the border city of Tijuana, threatened Nevada and as far north as Oregon and Idaho with flooding.

Several roads were closed in Nevada due to flooding. The state transportation department showed part of one highway had washed away.

There was flooding reported in Kyle Canyon outside of Las Vegas on Monday as water raced down from higher elevations.

Some significant localized flooding was possible across northern parts of the Intermountain West. Forecasters warned that areas could still flood after the rain stopped due to runoff from previous rainfall.

Winds were a concern with particularly strong speeds and gusts near areas of higher terrain. Wind gusts over 40 miles per hour were expected in the Las Vegas area.

Large swells were still affecting the Baja California Peninsula and southern California through early Monday. They could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

The first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, Hilary dropped more than half an average year's worth of rain on some mountain and desert areas, including the desert resort city of Palm Springs, which saw nearly 3 inches of rain by Sunday evening. The city reported that its 911 system was down.

A tow truck driver attempts to pull a stranded car out of floodwaters on the Golden State Freeway as tropical storm Hilary moves through the area on August 20, in Sun Valley, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Forecasters warned of dangerous flash floods across Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and fire officials rescued 13 people from knee-deep water in a homeless encampment along the rising San Diego River. Meanwhile, rain and debris washed out some roadways and people left their cars stranded in standing water. Crews pumped floodwaters out of the emergency room at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said there were no serious injuries or damage reported from the storm.

The storm walloped California after making landfall in Mexico's arid Baja California Peninsula on Sunday in a sparsely populated area about 150 miles south of Ensenada. It then moved through mudslide-prone Tijuana, threatening the improvised homes that cling to hillsides just south of the U.S. border.

The Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation's second-largest school system, closed schools on Monday. San Diego postponed the first day of school on Monday.

As Hilary bore down on Mexico, one person drowned Saturday in the Mexican township of Mugele, on the eastern side of the Baja Peninsula, when a vehicle was swept away by an overflowing stream. Rescue workers saved four other people.

Soldiers used bulldozers and dump trucks to help clear tons of boulders and earth that clogged streets and roads that were turned into raging torrents a day earlier.

Power lines were toppled in many places, and emergency personnel were working to restore power and reach those cut off by the storm.

In September 1939, a tropical storm that roared into California ripped apart train tracks, tore houses from their foundations and capsized many boats, killing nearly 100 people on land and at sea.

Southern California got another surprise in the afternoon as an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 hit near Ojai, about 80 miles northwest of Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was felt widely and was followed by smaller aftershocks. There were no immediate reports of major damage or injury.

With the Associated Press.