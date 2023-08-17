Hurricane Hilary Forms in Pacific: Storm Expected to Strengthen as it Barrels Toward Southern California

Hilary was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane Thursday morning with 75 mph sustained winds as the strengthening moves toward a possible landfall along the Baja California peninsula before it's expected to inundate southern California with heavy rain early next week.



Hilary first formed as a tropical storm Wednesday morning off the southwestern coast of Mexico and has been rapidly intensifying over the last 24 hours, fueled by warm Pacific Ocean temperatures.

Satellite tracking has the storm strengthening further over the weekend, possibly becoming a major hurricane -- characterized as Cat 3 or higher -- before weakening as it approaches the southwestern U.S. California, Nevada and Arizona could see impacts in the form of heavy rain and flash floods as early as Friday, peaking on Sunday and morning, according to the latest bulletin from NOAA.

NOAA's Thursday morning update on Hurricane Hilary. NHC

If Hilary maintains tropical-storm status and makes landfall in Southern California, it would be the first to do so since 1939.



Even without landfall, tropical storms still impact the area from time to time: Last September, Tropical Storm Kay delivered winds up to 109 mph to some areas of Southern California, along with three inches of rain.



Last week, Hurricane Dora, which helped fan the flames that led to the deadly Maui fires, became the second-ever tropical storm system to cross the eastern, central, and western Pacific basins.