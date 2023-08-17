Hurricane Hilary Forms in Pacific: Storm Expected to Strengthen as it Barrels Toward Southern California - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Hurricane Hilary Forms in Pacific: Storm Expected to Strengthen as it Barrels Toward Southern California

Hilary expected to strengthen further before weakening, with the southwestern US increasingly likely to see impacts by the weekend

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Hilary was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane Thursday morning with 75 mph sustained winds as the strengthening moves toward a possible landfall along the Baja California peninsula before it's expected to inundate southern California with heavy rain early next week.

Hilary first formed as a tropical storm Wednesday morning off the southwestern coast of Mexico and has been rapidly intensifying over the last 24 hours, fueled by warm Pacific Ocean temperatures.

Satellite tracking has the storm strengthening further over the weekend, possibly becoming a major hurricane -- characterized as Cat 3 or higher -- before weakening as it approaches the southwestern U.S. California, Nevada and Arizona could see impacts in the form of heavy rain and flash floods as early as Friday, peaking on Sunday and morning, according to the latest bulletin from NOAA.

NOAA's Thursday morning update on Hurricane Hilary.
NOAA's Thursday morning update on Hurricane Hilary.NHC

If Hilary maintains tropical-storm status and makes landfall in Southern California, it would be the first to do so since 1939.

Even without landfall, tropical storms still impact the area from time to time: Last September, Tropical Storm Kay delivered winds up to 109 mph to some areas of Southern California, along with three inches of rain.

Last week, Hurricane Dora, which helped fan the flames that led to the deadly Maui fires, became the second-ever tropical storm system to cross the eastern, central, and western Pacific basins.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.