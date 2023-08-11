Hurricane Dora to Become Typhoon As It Crosses International Dateline After Fanning Maui Fires

Hurricane Dora is about to gain a new storm status as it moves across the Central Pacific. Dora, currently a Category 3 hurricane, is moving west-northwest and will soon cross the International Date Line.
Once the storm passes the line, it will become Typhoon Dora, leaving the “hurricane” designation behind.
Tropical systems in the Western Pacific Basin — which stretches from Asia to the International Date Line — are called typhoons, which have wind speeds comparable to hurricane. It’s a rare occurrence for a hurricane to become a typhoon because of the cooler waters in the Central Pacific that help tame systems, according to Weather Underground. There's only been one such previous instance on record.
Dora on Tuesday evening was a strong category 4 storm several hundred miles south of Hawaii, where a deadly fire ignited earlier in the day. Winds from Dora’s outer bands helped fuel the fire that has destroyed the Maui resort town of Lahaina and caused at least 53 deaths.
The storm was last listed as a category 3 storm with 115 mph sustained winds near the eye, according to the National Hurricane Center’s update at 5 a.m. HST. Its current track has it aiming toward Japan.
Since it was first identified as T.D. Five-ED, Dora’s trek so far has been about 4,800 miles, which is about the distance from Washington, D.C. to Hawaii. It has potential to continue for another 1,300 miles or more, Weather Underground reported.
The only other known instance where a Pacific hurricane eventually became a typhoon was Hurricane John in 1994. John traveled 8,189 miles over 31 days across all three Pacific basins.
Hurricane Hector sustained hurricane strength in the Eastern and Central Pacific basins but became a tropical storm before crossing the International Date Line five years ago. Another hurricane that came close to becoming a typhoon was, ironically, Hurricane Dora in 1999. That particular storm fizzled at sea before it could ever cross the International Date Line.
