Hurricane Calvin Barreling Toward Hawaii in the Pacific
Calvin is a Category 2, packing dangerous winds and bringing potential floods
Hurricane Calvin continued churning westward through the Eastern Pacific Ocean on Saturday and is just days away from making landfall in Hawaii.
Calvin was rated a Category 2 storm in the latest update, packing 100 mph sustained winds in the eye.
The storm is traveling west-northwest toward Hawaii, and is on target to smash the islands with tropical force winds beginning Tuesday night.
“Calvin is forecast to move across the central Pacific Ocean and approach the Hawaiian Islands early next week,” the National Hurricane Center stated in its latest advisory.
“It is too early to determine the exact location and magnitude of potential impacts given uncertainties in the track, intensity, and structure of Calvin as it approaches the islands. Interests in Hawaii should closely monitor the latest forecast updates," the advisory added.
High winds and heavy rains along the state’s eastern shores are projected to be the most problematic, Hawaiinewsnow.com reported Saturday.
Calvin was recently downgraded from a Category 3 storm and is projected to simmer even more as it moves across cooler waters before hitting Hawaii.
Parts of Hawaii's main island could see up to a foot of rain, with eastern Maui island getting heavy rainfall as well.
East-facing shores could see high surfs and rip currents as Calvin approaches, and the entire state is urged to prepare for flooding.
Residents in the state are urged to begin taking precautions before the storm hits.
There have been about 30 hurricanes over the last 73 years that have come within 200 nautical miles of Hawaii, according to weather.com.
The last big storm to approach the islands was Hurricane Douglas, a Category 4 storm in 2020 that passed just 30 miles north of Oahu.
Still, a hurricane making direct landfall has been rare, the weather service declared.
“Most years, the water is too cool for most tropical systems to arrive from the due east,” the Weather Channel noted. “This is because water currents bring cooler water from Alaska, down the eastern Pacific Ocean along the U.S. West Coast and into the central Pacific.”
Sea temperatures are typically cooler around the islands but warmer to the south and west, making it likely a hurricane would fizzle before hitting Hawaii and maneuver around the islands.
In addition, an El Nino system in the Pacific this summer may thwart any threats like Calvin, the Weather Channel added.
