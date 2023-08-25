State Prison in Huntsville, Texas Evacuates Hundreds During Early Morning Fire - The Messenger
State Prison in Huntsville, Texas Evacuates Hundreds During Early Morning Fire

No injuries were reported and the cause was under investigation

Luke Funk
Emergency vehicles are seen outside the Texas State Prison at Huntsville after a fire broke out.KRIV-TV

More than 650 inmates had to be evacuated after a fire early Friday at the Texas state prison in Huntsville.

The fire began around 2:30 a.m. State authorities say no injuries have been reported to any of the prisoners or firefighters.

The Huntsville Fire Department and Huntsville Police Department were at the scene.

Fire officials say the fire started in the attic of the historic building. It spread to a housing unit.

Video from the scene showed a smokey scene with flames coming from the roof of one building.

The fire was under control but some hot spots were still burning, fire officials said at a news conference on Friday morning.

About 1,600 inmates are housed at the facility. State officials were unsure if any prisoners would need to be transferred to other prisons due to the damage.

The cause of the fire was unknown but fire marshals are investigating.

The Texas State Penitentiary at Huntsville first opened in 1849. It was nicknamed rhe Walls Unit for the 15-foot brick wall that surrounds it. The prison was the first in the state, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Visitation at the prison has been canceled for the entirety of this weekend, officials said.

