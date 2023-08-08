Hundreds Spend the Night on Top of Mountain After Power Outage Halts Banff Gondola

Banff Gondola advertises that it takes guests just eight minutes to reach the summit of Sulphur Mountain in Banff National Park, but a power outage on Monday night made the return trip much longer for visitors.
Guests were stranded at the top of the mountain overnight after a lightning storm sparked a park-wide power outage, causing an “unprecedented stoppage” of the gondola, said Stu Back, the chief operating officer of Pursuit Collection, which operates the attraction. Parks Canada, the agency that manages Canada's national parks, used a helicopter to rescue the guests, Back said.
Back said in a statement that crews focused on the safety of those in the gondola cabins and then provided guests in the upper terminal visitor center with supplies such as food, beverages, and blankets. Back gave a “huge thank you” to guests who, he said, “were understanding of the evolving situation.”
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Storms
- San Francisco International Airport Power Restored After Outage
- Blistering Heat Causes Outages, Violent Storms as 300,000 Lose Power
- Man Killed, Woman Badly Injured After Gondola Accident at Canadian Ski Resort
- Snake Causes Power Outage Affecting Thousands in Austin
- Town of 600 Wakes Up to Massive Destruction and Power Outages After Tornadoes Kill Four
Guest Avery White told CTV News that the outage occurred around 9 p.m. Monday and said that the ordeal was exhausting. Guest Matthew White said that the sleeping arrangements and food weren't ideal.
Posts on social media show visitors sprawled across the crowded floor with emergency blankets.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews