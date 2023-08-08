Hundreds Spend the Night on Top of Mountain After Power Outage Halts Banff Gondola - The Messenger
Hundreds Spend the Night on Top of Mountain After Power Outage Halts Banff Gondola

Posts on social media show visitors sprawled across the crowded floor with emergency blankets

Published |Updated
Brinley Hineman
The aerial tramway up to Sulphur Mountain George Rose/Getty Images

Banff Gondola advertises that it takes guests just eight minutes to reach the summit of Sulphur Mountain in Banff National Park, but a power outage on Monday night made the return trip much longer for visitors.

Guests were stranded at the top of the mountain overnight after a lightning storm sparked a park-wide power outage, causing an “unprecedented stoppage” of the gondola, said Stu Back, the chief operating officer of Pursuit Collection, which operates the attraction. Parks Canada, the agency that manages Canada's national parks, used a helicopter to rescue the guests, Back said.

Back said in a statement that crews focused on the safety of those in the gondola cabins and then provided guests in the upper terminal visitor center with supplies such as food, beverages, and blankets. Back gave a “huge thank you” to guests who, he said, “were understanding of the evolving situation.”

Guest Avery White told CTV News that the outage occurred around 9 p.m. Monday and said that the ordeal was exhausting. Guest Matthew White said that the sleeping arrangements and food weren't ideal.

Posts on social media show visitors sprawled across the crowded floor with emergency blankets.

