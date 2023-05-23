Hundreds of Thousands of US Prisoners Held in Solitary Confinement on Any Given Day: Study

Nearly 123,000 people are locked in solitary confinement in United States prisons and jails on any given day, which is a significant increase from just four years ago.

Solitary Watch joined forces with advocacy coalition Unlock the Box to analyze the most recent data available from the federal Bureau of Justice Statistics, as well as data collected about state prisons and local jails.

The findings show "at least 122,840 people are locked daily in solitary confinement in U.S. prisons and jails for 22 or more hours a day," claims Solitary Watch.

Data collected in 2019 showed up to 80,758 people a day were placed in some form of solitary confinement in federal and state prisons.

"The widespread use of solitary confinement in our prisons and jails is a humanitarian crisis," said Jean Casella, Solitary Watch's director. "As the United Nations has confirmed, it's torture taking place on U.S. soil. Yet until now, we haven't even had a comprehensive count of how many people are in solitary."

Casella said that this "kind of full and accurate information is critical to creating accountability and bringing about change."

Casella added: "It should also shock the conscience of all Americans concerned about criminal justice and human rights."

Solitary confinement has been associated with a number of negative and permanent psychological effects, according to experts. These include depression, paranoia, anxiety and psychosis.

There have also been questions about the effectiveness of the practice, which is sometimes utilized to protect prisoners facing threats from the general population.