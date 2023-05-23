The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Hundreds of Thousands of US Prisoners Held in Solitary Confinement on Any Given Day: Study

    2023 data shows a major increase in people held in solitary confinement over data collected in 2019

    Published |Updated
    Chris Harris
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Getty

    Nearly 123,000 people are locked in solitary confinement in United States prisons and jails on any given day, which is a significant increase from just four years ago.

    Solitary Watch joined forces with advocacy coalition Unlock the Box to analyze the most recent data available from the federal Bureau of Justice Statistics, as well as data collected about state prisons and local jails.

    The findings show "at least 122,840 people are locked daily in solitary confinement in U.S. prisons and jails for 22 or more hours a day," claims Solitary Watch.

    Data collected in 2019 showed up to 80,758 people a day were placed in some form of solitary confinement in federal and state prisons.

    Read More

    "The widespread use of solitary confinement in our prisons and jails is a humanitarian crisis," said Jean Casella, Solitary Watch's director. "As the United Nations has confirmed, it's torture taking place on U.S. soil. Yet until now, we haven't even had a comprehensive count of how many people are in solitary."

    Casella said that this "kind of full and accurate information is critical to creating accountability and bringing about change."

    Casella added: "It should also shock the conscience of all Americans concerned about criminal justice and human rights."

    Solitary confinement has been associated with a number of negative and permanent psychological effects, according to experts. These include depression, paranoia, anxiety and psychosis.

    There have also been questions about the effectiveness of the practice, which is sometimes utilized to protect prisoners facing threats from the general population.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.