Hundreds of Teens Mob London Shopping District After Viral TikTok Posts Urge Mass Looting - The Messenger
Hundreds of Teens Mob London Shopping District After Viral TikTok Posts Urge Mass Looting

Five people were arrested and some shops in the Oxford Circus area locked customers inside as they quickly closed their doors

Published |Updated
Mark Moore
Police clashed with groups of teenagers on London’s main shopping street following social media posts warning about robberies. GBNews

Hundreds of teenagers descended on London's main shopping district on Wednesday sparked by viral TikTok posts urging people to gather for a mass looting flash mob.

Crowds of teens first amassed outside the retailer JD Sports on Oxford Street in reaction to the video posts about a mass "Oxford Circus JD robbery" on Snapchat and TikTok, the Guardian reported. 

Five people were arrested by police who issued 24 dispersal orders as stores in the shopping district began locking customers inside and some closed the metal gates over their fronts in response to the online warnings about a shoplifting spree. 

Police maintained a heavy presence in the area throughout the evening. 

The online postings created chaos as some officers on horseback tried to restore order even as onlookers jockeyed for position to record video of the pandemonium on their phones.

Police were seen chasing groups of young men suspected of shoplifting. 

Traffic was stopped as private security tried to get the crowds to move out.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, earlier in the day, called on people not to take part.

“I am worried about this nonsense we have seen on TikTok encouraging people to go to Oxford Street," he said. “I’d encourage anybody who’s seen it not to go to Oxford Street. Do not allow yourself to be sucked into an area that could be a high-crime area.”

Despite the police presence, some teens said they showed up out of curiosity. 

“I’m not here to steal anything, I’ve been raised better than that," 14-year-old Harry of Islington told the Guardian. 

“I just want to record it," he said, pointing to his phone. 

