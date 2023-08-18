Hundreds of Students Poisoned By Bad Tortillas Served By Schools for Lunch
Students reported that the tortillas tasted like soap before becoming ill
More than 200 students and a dozen staff members were diagnosed with food poisoning at several schools in Finland after eating tortillas included in their school lunches.
According to a press release, more than 4,000 tortillas were prepared and distributed in the City of Mikkeli’s central kitchen before being distributed to schools. Several students said the tortillas tasted like soap, and many immediately felt sick.
The city sent out a questionnaire to the schools, and out of 950 responses, 207 students said they had stomach problems since eating lunch on Wednesday, as reported by Yle News. Of those students, 140 reported nausea, 100 experienced headaches, and 20 said they vomited.
A few students reported more serious symptoms, including fever, joint and muscle pain, diarrhea, and blood in feces. For the most part, symptoms were reported to be mild, and no one was hospitalized, according to the press release.
Symptoms of food poisoning were found in every school in Mikkeli except for one. The outlier, Urpola School, does not receive its school meals from the same central kitchen as the other schools.
The incident is being investigated by the Finnish Food Authority.
- Single Sandwich Stand Linked to 350 Hospital Visits for Food Poisoning
- Sick Workers Linked to 40% of Restaurant Food Poisoning Outbreaks
- Food Poisoning That Killed Diners at Montana Sushi Restaurant Tied to Undercooked Mushrooms
- Targeted Poison Attacks on Afghan Girls’ Schools Hospitalize Nearly 80 Students
- Woman at Center of Toxic Mushroom Murder Case Accused of Trying to Poison Ex-Husband
- Woman Who Cooked Fatal Mushroom Meal Claims She Poisoned Family to Death by Accident
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews