Hundreds of Students Poisoned By Bad Tortillas Served By Schools for Lunch

Students reported that the tortillas tasted like soap before becoming ill

Published
Elizabeth Urban
More than 200 students and a dozen staff members were diagnosed with food poisoning at several schools in Finland after eating tortillas included in their school lunches.

According to a press release, more than 4,000 tortillas were prepared and distributed in the City of Mikkeli’s central kitchen before being distributed to schools. Several students said the tortillas tasted like soap, and many immediately felt sick.

The city sent out a questionnaire to the schools, and out of 950 responses, 207 students said they had stomach problems since eating lunch on Wednesday, as reported by Yle News. Of those students, 140 reported nausea, 100 experienced headaches, and 20 said they vomited.

Two tortilla wrap sandwiches sit on a paper plate on a wooden table.
More than 4,000 tortillas were made in a central kitchen in Finland before being distributed to schools. The above image is not linked to the incident.lingqi xie/Getty Images

A few students reported more serious symptoms, including fever, joint and muscle pain, diarrhea, and blood in feces. For the most part, symptoms were reported to be mild, and no one was hospitalized, according to the press release.

Symptoms of food poisoning were found in every school in Mikkeli except for one. The outlier, Urpola School, does not receive its school meals from the same central kitchen as the other schools.

The incident is being investigated by the Finnish Food Authority.

