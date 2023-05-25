Hundreds of Migrants Rescued at Sea, Brought to Italy

Over 670 migrants, including 52 children, were rescued by the Italian Coast Guard this week and transferred to the southern city of Reggio Calabria, Italy's LaC News24 reported.
Alarm Phone, an independent organization that alerts authorities to distress calls from migrant ships, began hearing reports earlier in the week that two ships with hundreds of passengers each were in distress in a territory shared by Malta and Italy.
Alarm Phone said it had continuously updated Italian and Maltese authorities as to the boats' locations but that each country had delayed its rescue efforts.
- Flooding Makes Northern Italy ‘Unrecognizable’ as Thousands Evacuate, 8 Dead
- Italy Cancels Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola as Flooding Devastates Region
- New York Town Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Migrants Expected Arrival
- Florida Seeks Restraining Order to Stop Mass Release of Migrants
- World in Photos: Italy won’t accept migrants unless they’re young or sick — and no one else is stepping in to take them. What happens next?
It's unclear which of the two vessels the rescued migrants came from. They are believed to have departed from Libya before getting stranded in the Mediterranean after their engine failed. Alarm Phone told The Messenger it believes the second boat is still missing, and it is currently investigating its whereabouts.
Volunteers will help process the migrants at a former middle school before they are transferred to centers across the country, according to LaC News24.
Between January and March, over 400 migrants died crossing the Mediterranean, making it the deadliest quarter for migrants in the region since 2017, according to UN estimates. Over 20,000 migrants have died attempting to cross the Mediterranean since 2014, per the UN.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her WillNews
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News
- Flyers Spouting White Supremacist Views Plastered All Over Philadelphia NeighborhoodNews
- Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Unarmed DoorDash Driver Dodges ChargesNews
- State Farm Pushed ‘Wildfire Safety’ Tips Day Before Halting Sales For California CoverageNews
- Five Pitmasters Share The Home Run Barbecue Recipes They Make at HomeNews
- Man Who Opened Door on Asiana Flight Said He ‘Wanted to Get Out of Plane Quickly’: ReportNews
- ‘This Cannot Be Happening’: How Mom of 2 Survived Husband’s Terminal ALS DiagnosisNews
- Some Target Stores Are Scrapping Pride Displays Entirely, Employees SayNews
- Twelve People Absolved of Colonial-Era Witchcraft ConvictionsNews