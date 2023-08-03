Hundreds of Migrants Arriving in NYC Every Day as Mayor Says Crisis Unlikely to End Soon

The migrant crisis continues to escalate in New York City with 300 to 500 people arriving daily, according to Mayor Eric Adams. He said the issue "is not going to get any better," and he is seeking support from the federal government.

Newly-arrived migrants line the street outside of the Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown Manhattan according to Scripps News. The hotel closed in 2020 and is now an intake center for the homeless.

Some migrants sleep on cardboard as they await a place within the city's shelter system, but many shelters are at capacity.

The city has spent $1.2 billion on housing migrants this year, and is on track to spend more than $4 billion by next summer, Scripps News reported.

Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for the mayor, told The New York Times that the city is running out of resources.

“Our teams run out of space every single day, and we do our best to offer placements where we have space available,” he said.

Levy stated that Sunday was the first night that there was not enough room inside the hotel for all of the migrants, and no overflow locations were available. He added that the migrants had access to air-conditioned buses.

“There are many ways the city could shelter everyone who is on that sidewalk if that is what they wanted to do,” Joshua Goldfein, a staff lawyer at the Legal Aid Society, told the Times.

The Times spoke to several of the migrants waiting outside of the Roosevelt Hotel. Mohammadou Sidiya from Mauritania said he traveled for over a month and came to the city seeking safety, but he could not find it. Erick Marcano, a laborer from Venezuela, said he had gotten in line three days ago and had only moved a block.

According to multiple reports Thursday morning, the line of migrants had been moved into the hotel as more space became available.

More than 90,000 asylum seekers have come to the city since last spring, and more than 54,800 migrants are still in the city’s care, Adams reported during a press conference.

"For more than a year now, New York City has responded to this crisis alone — we need our state and federal partners to step up,” Adams said.