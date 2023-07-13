Humans Will Endure Physical Pain in Return for Useless Information, Study Finds - The Messenger
Humans Will Endure Physical Pain in Return for Useless Information, Study Finds

Participants in the study were shown a series of random coin flips

Monique Merrill
Researchers tested whether participants would be willing to endure pain to learn the result of a coin flip lottery.Monty Rakusen/Getty Images

The desire of humans to know information, even if it is useless, can compel them to endure physical pain, according to findings from a new study published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

Participants in the study were shown a series of random coin flips. The result of each coin flip was associated with either a small amount of money or a larger one, though the participants were not told which result would earn them what amount.

The participants were guaranteed to win money off the coin flips no matter what. They were also offered the opportunity to learn the result of the coin flip and the amount of money earned from the flip immediately if they endured a "safe but painful" heat stimulus on their forearm, according to a release from study co-author Stefan Bode, an associate professor at the University of Melbourne.

The researchers tested whether the participants were willing to be subjected to pain for "immediate, but functionally useless" information, according to the study. The pain ranged from mild to strong, and regardless of whether participants chose to endure pain or not, they would still leave with the same amount of money if they chose not to endure the pain.

"The results were intriguing," Bode wrote in the release. "A substantial proportion of our study participants chose to accept pain – even strong pain – just to learn the outcome of the coin lottery immediately."

While participants were found to endure pain, there was a lower likelihood of them choosing that option as pain levels increased, the study found. Nearly half of the trials had participants opting to endure high pain levels to learn the result of the "insignificant, predetermined" coin flip lottery.

The results of the study suggested that "anxiety might be a predictor for information-seeking, especially when the cost (i.e., pain level) was low," the authors wrote in the study.

