Humancore Is the TikTok Trend Spotlighting Humans Being Humans

In a world full of "girl dinners," viral dances and "get ready with me" videos, a wholesome trend is staking its claim on TikTok, and it is actually quite simple.

#Humancore and #humansbeinghumans have over 89 million combined views on the platform. The videos can really be anything: people dancing, riding in a boat, diving off a cliff, playing the violin — as long as it's a candid moment of everyday life.

In nearly all of the videos, the subjects have no idea they are being filmed, and that's the point. It's accurate, honest and enjoyable.

This in real life, or IRL, craze is highlighting one thing: not everyone who has access to the internet wants to be an “influencer.” In 2022, a HigherVisibility study found that over one in four members of Gen Z would like to be an influencer, and 16% said they would pay to become one.

Social media has also been shown to take a toll on mental health, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that teenagers who spend over three hours on social media daily "face double the risk of mental health problems including experiencing symptoms of depression and anxiety."

#Humancore actively combats the idea of trends needing to be something planned, expensive, or well-thought-out, which is quite unusual in today's social age.

This trend could also possibly be growing because the world is in need of human interaction. The Washington Post highlighted the ways the world has still not returned to normal following the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In-office work in February 2023 was 42 percent lower than in February 2020 in major metro areas. Visits to restaurants were down 22 percent, and visits to theaters and music venues were down 25 percent.

Whatever the reason, people take joy in the simplicity of the trend. In a video of people waiting for a ride to start, one user wrote "Sometimes existing next to others existence is enough for me." Another wrote, "I literally love people watching, it's so cute and I can start seeing every little detail in human behavior that I couldn't normally notice."

This sort of anti-trend has gained a following, showing that the simple things in life will never go out of style.