Human Waste Spill Causes Multi-Car Pile-Up on Connecticut Interstate - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Human Waste Spill Causes Multi-Car Pile-Up on Connecticut Interstate

The Mack truck driver was charged with unsecured load, reckless driving and 12 counts of reckless endangerment

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Interstate 95 North in Bridgeport, Connecticut, became the home of a multi-vehicle pile-up after police said a truck leaking human waste caused cars to slide.

As reported by NBC Connecticut, police said that a Mack truck with a trailer had an unsecured load that was leaking fecal matter at around 11 p.m. Monday.

The human waste made the road slick and caused one driver to lose control, enter the median and hit a state police car, causing a chain reaction of that car hitting another police car.

Police initially believed the crash had been due to an oil spill, but later discovered that it was human waste.

Read More
A crushed police cruiser sits on I-95 North after being struck by a car that spun out due to human waste on the road.
A collision involving two police cruisers occurred on I-95 Monday night after the road became slick with human waste and a car spun out of control. Police say a truck had been knowingly leaking human waste on the interstate.Connecticut State Police/NBC Connecticut

The two police vehicles had been on the highway assisting with slick road conditions after several vehicles had been involved in crashes earlier, including a motorcycle that allegedly slipped on fecal matter and cars that had slid into concrete barriers, as reported by WTNH. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to WFSB, investigators said that the driver of the truck, 34-year-old Shaky Joseph, was aware of the leak and was taken into custody. Police said his employer had called him and told him to pull over before he got on the interstate.

Joseph has been charged with unsecured load, reckless driving and 12 counts of reckless endangerment and was released on a $25,000 bond. He is due back in court on Aug. 8.

I-95 North was closed for about three hours following the crash, but has since reopened. The crash remains under investigation.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.