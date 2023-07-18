Human Waste Spill Causes Multi-Car Pile-Up on Connecticut Interstate
The Mack truck driver was charged with unsecured load, reckless driving and 12 counts of reckless endangerment
Interstate 95 North in Bridgeport, Connecticut, became the home of a multi-vehicle pile-up after police said a truck leaking human waste caused cars to slide.
As reported by NBC Connecticut, police said that a Mack truck with a trailer had an unsecured load that was leaking fecal matter at around 11 p.m. Monday.
The human waste made the road slick and caused one driver to lose control, enter the median and hit a state police car, causing a chain reaction of that car hitting another police car.
Police initially believed the crash had been due to an oil spill, but later discovered that it was human waste.
The two police vehicles had been on the highway assisting with slick road conditions after several vehicles had been involved in crashes earlier, including a motorcycle that allegedly slipped on fecal matter and cars that had slid into concrete barriers, as reported by WTNH. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
According to WFSB, investigators said that the driver of the truck, 34-year-old Shaky Joseph, was aware of the leak and was taken into custody. Police said his employer had called him and told him to pull over before he got on the interstate.
Joseph has been charged with unsecured load, reckless driving and 12 counts of reckless endangerment and was released on a $25,000 bond. He is due back in court on Aug. 8.
I-95 North was closed for about three hours following the crash, but has since reopened. The crash remains under investigation.
