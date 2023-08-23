Human Remains Found in Rural Georgia Identified as Missing Mother of 3

Investigators have confirmed the use of DNA testing to identify the remains of a 27-year-old Georgia woman, Olivia Samantha Fowler, who disappeared more than two years ago.

The woman's body was found in a rural area of Georgia's Meriwether County late last year. Fowler was last seen alive on Aug. 13, 2021, when someone spotted the mother of three walking along a road just outside the town of Manchester.

At the time of her disappearance, Fowler was wearing a tie-dye shirt, shorts, and flip-flops. She had no personal belongings with her.

Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith revealed in a statement that the FBI informed him on Monday of the positive identification of Fowler's remains.

"On August 21, 2023, our personnel along with FBI Agents from the Columbus Resident Agency met with and notified the immediate family members of Olivia Samantha Fowler that the remains recovered in December 2022 were in fact Olivia as they were verified through DNA testing," reads a statement from police.

The FBI had joined the search for Fowler the previous year, before her remains were found.

Olivia Fowler FBI

The statement added, "This case will now be classified from a missing person case to a death investigation. There is still much evidence to be analyzed and processed."

Authorities have not indicated whether they suspect foul play in Fowler's death, and a cause of death has not been provided.

"Although the outcome of the disappearance of Olivia Samantha Fowler is not what any of the family or law enforcement wanted, this investigation remains active and ongoing," the statement emphasized. "The family would like the public to know that Olivia was not only a mother but a daughter, a sister, a grandchild, and an important member of the Fowler family. This is a difficult time for them now and going forward."

Anyone with pertinent information is urged to contact the Meriwether County Sheriff's Office at (706) 672-6651 or the FBI tip line at (770) 216-3000.