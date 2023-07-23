Human Remains Found in Luggage on Private Land Near San Antonio - The Messenger
Human Remains Found in Luggage on Private Land Near San Antonio

Gruesome discovery was made by people feeding the animals while property owners were away

Messenger Editors
JWPlayer

Local Texas law enforcement is investigating a grisly find of human remains inside luggage discovered on private property in a rural area near San Antonio.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was notified Thursday morning of a suspicious package spotted by people feeding animals while the property’s owners were out of town, Sheriff Javier Salazar explained at a news conference.

“There wasn’t really a whole lot of effort to hide the body, other than it was inside of a suitcase,” Salazar said.

Bexar County Texas Sheriff Javier Salazar cautioned it could be a long time before anything can be determined about identity and cause of death.
Bexar County Texas Sheriff Javier Salazar cautioned it could be a long time before anything can be determined about identity and cause of death. (Photo courtesy Bexar County Sheriff's Office)Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Read More

The identity and the gender of the person whose remains were found is currently unclear, he added. And because the remains are only partial, it may be an extended period of time before cause of death can be determined.

“While the first inclination, of course, is to assume that it’s a homicide scene, at this point, all we know is that we’ve got partial human remains out here and we won’t be able to determine cause of death, manner of death, or the identity of the victim for some time,” Salazar said.

Salazar said the property owners are cooperating with law enforcement.

