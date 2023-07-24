‘Human Caused’ Blaze Among Wildfires Burning More than 20,000 Acres Across Oregon
More than 1,400 people are responding to the fire
Wildfires continue to tear across Oregon, with one human-caused blaze destroying more than 20,000 acres as of Monday morning.
The so-called Flat Fire, which ignited at the Oak Flat Campground near the town of Agness, is the largest active wildfire in Oregon right now.
More than 1,400 people are responding to the fire, while residents of the surrounding areas have been warned that they need to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice, according to the Statesman Journal.
The most intense wildfire in the state remains the Golden Fire on Bly Mountain, near the city of Klamath Falls. The blaze has consumed around 2,500 acres with no containment, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal.
The area remains under a Level Three evacuation order, meaning that people in the area should leave immediately.
North America has been ravaged by wildfires for much of the spring and summer. In Canada, a record-setting 20 million acres of land have burned, making this the most destructive wildfire season ever recorded, according to NPR.
The wildfires in Oregon come during a summer with historically high temperatures. The first week of July saw the planet experience its hottest day ever recorded. Warmer and drier summers lead to increasingly severe wildfire seasons, according to the Center for Energy and Climate Solutions.
While the largest fires continue to grow across the state, the actual number of active wildfires declined over the course from 28 active wildfires on Sunday, to 23 fires on Monday.
Among the successes that Oregon firefighters saw over the weekend, was the containment of the Simnasho Fire, on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation. The fire is now 40% contained, according to a Facebook post from the area’s fire management team.
