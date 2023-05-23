The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Human Activity Likely Giving Rise to Potential Mass Extinction Event

    Since 1500, 338 different species have died off on Earth.

    Published
    Chris Harris
    A new report suggests that the Earth is already experiencing its sixth major extinction event.

    Published in Science Advances, the report indicates that human activity has accelerated the extinction of several species, negatively impacting the planet's biodiversity.

    "Averting a dramatic decay of biodiversity and the subsequent loss of ecosystem services is still possible through intensified conservation efforts, but that window of opportunity is rapidly closing," reads the report.

    Another 279 are listed as "extinct in the wild" or "possibly extinct," the report notes.

    "The evidence is incontrovertible that recent extinction rates are unprecedented in human history and highly unusual in Earth's history," according to the report.

    Wadi Rum, Jordan
    (Getty Images)

    "Our analysis emphasizes that our global society has started to destroy species of other organisms at an accelerating rate, initiating a mass extinction episode unparalleled for 65 million years," it adds.

    The currently elevated rate of extinction could start to impact humankind within the next 200 years.

    It has taken the planet "hundreds of thousands to millions of years" to recoup following past mass extinctions.

    "Avoiding a true sixth mass extinction will require rapid, greatly intensified efforts to conserve already threatened species and to alleviate pressures on their populations — notably habitat loss, overexploitation for economic gain, and climate change," the report concludes.

