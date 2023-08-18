Huge Tree Falls on School Bus Filled with Students: ‘I Just Hear a Bunch of Kids Scream’

A giant tree fell on a school bus carrying 20 students in West Palm Beach, Florida on Thursday, local ABC affiliate WBPF reported.

“I just hear this big boom sound,” West Palm Beach resident Sierra Weaver told the outlet. “I just hear a bunch of kids scream.”

There were no injuries, but students caught in the incident were shocked and scared.

“Everything went white,” Zahira Ramirez, a Forest Hills High School student, said. “The bus driver stopped, and then the tree hit the bus, and we all panicked and screamed.”

When the bus left the school, the weather was calm. Then it began to rain and turned into a downpour.

“All of a sudden, a tree falls on top of us,” student Brian Tzun-Velasquez told WBPF. “And we just started screaming, and everything, saying, ‘Is this really happening?’ And we were just scared and panicking.”

Tzun-Velasquez said he heard the sound of “windows crashing.”

When the tree dropped, the bus came to a halt, and all the students ran off, taking shelter at a nearby home.

“They were crying, worried,” Weaver said. “They were very scared.”

Video captured from within the school bus shows the tree visibly sprawled on top of the vehicle. The front window, where tree limbs lay scattered, has long cracks from the impact.

The West Palm Beach Police Department did not immediately return The Messenger’s request for more information.