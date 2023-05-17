The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Huge Freighter Freed After Getting Stuck in Detroit River

    The brand new ship was the first to be built on the Great Lakes since the 1980s.

    Published |Updated
    Carlo Versano
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Courtesy: FOX 2 Detroit

    A giant freighter the length of several city blocks ran aground in the Detroit River on Wednesday morning before the Coast Guard was able to tug it out after several hours.

    The 639-foot M/V Mark W. Barker was carrying a load of salt en route to Milwaukee when got stuck in the muddy, shallow waters near the shoreline of Belle Island, a park in the middle of the river that separates Detroit from Windsor, Canada, according to local media reports.

    The ship ran aground because of an electrical malfunction that caused it to lose propulsion, the Coast Guard told the AP, though an investigation is ongoing. There did not appear to be any leaks from the incident, and no injuries were reported.

    Read More

    The freighter made its maiden voyage last summer and was the first new ship to be built on the Great Lakes in 35 years, according to the Detroit News.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.