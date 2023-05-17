Huge Freighter Freed After Getting Stuck in Detroit River

A giant freighter the length of several city blocks ran aground in the Detroit River on Wednesday morning before the Coast Guard was able to tug it out after several hours.

The 639-foot M/V Mark W. Barker was carrying a load of salt en route to Milwaukee when got stuck in the muddy, shallow waters near the shoreline of Belle Island, a park in the middle of the river that separates Detroit from Windsor, Canada, according to local media reports.

The ship ran aground because of an electrical malfunction that caused it to lose propulsion, the Coast Guard told the AP, though an investigation is ongoing. There did not appear to be any leaks from the incident, and no injuries were reported.

The freighter made its maiden voyage last summer and was the first new ship to be built on the Great Lakes in 35 years, according to the Detroit News.

