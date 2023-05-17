Huge Freighter Freed After Getting Stuck in Detroit River

A giant freighter the length of several city blocks ran aground in the Detroit River on Wednesday morning before the Coast Guard was able to tug it out after several hours.
The 639-foot M/V Mark W. Barker was carrying a load of salt en route to Milwaukee when got stuck in the muddy, shallow waters near the shoreline of Belle Island, a park in the middle of the river that separates Detroit from Windsor, Canada, according to local media reports.
The ship ran aground because of an electrical malfunction that caused it to lose propulsion, the Coast Guard told the AP, though an investigation is ongoing. There did not appear to be any leaks from the incident, and no injuries were reported.
- TSA Agent Seen Dragging Dog at Detroit Metro Airport
- Body Found in New York City River a Week After Boys, 11 and 13, Went Missing
- Manhunt Continues for Murderer of Renowned Detroit Neurosurgeon, Award Offered
- Black Hospital Worker Sues After Being Asked to Play Gunman in Active Shooter Drill
- Hippo Boat Attack Leaves Dozens Dead or Missing
The freighter made its maiden voyage last summer and was the first new ship to be built on the Great Lakes in 35 years, according to the Detroit News.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews