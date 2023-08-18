Huge Box Truck Explosion Blows Out Homes’ Windows in LA — Watch - The Messenger
Huge Box Truck Explosion Blows Out Homes' Windows in LA — Watch

'We just heard like a bomb go off, it woke everyone in my family up,' one resident said

Scott McDonald
An explosion from the cargo area of a box truck rocked a neighborhood street in Los Angeles. Getty Images

A large explosion from the cargo area of a box truck rocked a neighborhood street in Los Angeles on Thursday, blowing out the windows of homes and damaging vehicles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the explosion happened on South Grand Vista Avenue around 5 a.m.

Firefighters responded and extinguished the flames, reporting no injuries to any people and minimal damage to local structures and vehicles.

LAFD determined that it was a food supply truck with propane tanks inside of it that exploded.

“While the specific cause of the fire has yet to be determined, Investigators are pursuing the possibility that one of several propane tanks stored within the vehicle may have been leaking,” LAFD said in an alert.

Junior Garcia, who lives close to where the explosion happened, said his entire family was awakened.

“We just heard like a bomb go off, it woke everyone in my family up,” Garcia said, according to KTLA. “We really didn’t know what it was, but it was pretty loud, it shook the house, it shook the windows, it scared the family, pretty much.”

Another nearby resident, Lidia De Los Santos, said it felt like an earthquake had just happened, only to wake up and find windows blown out from their home.

