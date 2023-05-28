How Turkey’s Erdogan Keeps Winning – and What Another Term Will Mean

Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s victory in Turkey’s runoff presidential election Sunday has cemented his place as Turkey’s most consequential politician, and one of the world’s most resilient and longest-serving leaders.

The Supreme Election Council of Turkey announced Erdogan’s reelection late Sunday, with more than 99 percent of ballots counted. Erdogan won another term even as a prolonged and painful economic crisis punished his country, hitting the livelihoods of millions of ordinary Turks. His victory also came despite the fact that many had blamed his government for a flawed response to February’s devastating earthquake.

A resurgent opposition, led by veteran politician Kemal Kilicdaroglu, had hoped to tap into resentment about the country’s dire economic straits—but its success was ultimately limited to forcing Erdogan into the runoff, the first in Turkey’s history, after an initial round of voting failed to produce a clear winner.

In the two-week runoff campaign, the opposition blasted Erdogan’s record and made increasingly hardline promises to expel the millions of refugees who call Turkey home. But Sunday’s result showed that for all his faults, the incumbent remains the country’s most popular political figure.

"The only winner is Turkey," Erdogan told supporters in Istanbul as he declared victory Sunday night. Then he taunted his rival: "Bye, Bye, Kemal.”

For his part, Kilicdaroglu told supporters late Sunday that Erdogan had enjoyed unfair advantages - including using the power of the presidency to dole out billions of dollars in spending to those hit hardest by the economic crisis. But he said he would accept the results.

The global consequences

The outcome will reverberate well beyond Turkey.

Many western leaders had quietly hoped for a change, and one former prime minister, Sweden’s Carl Bildt, said publicly on the eve of the vote that “We all want an easier Turkey.” The hope was for a more democratic leader and one less inclined to antagonize the West - something Erdogan did regularly during the campaign to fire up his nationalist base.

“Biden gave the order to topple Erdogan, I know this, all my people know this,” Erdogan said ahead of the first round of voting, urging his supporters to “give a response” to the American President by voting for him.

It won’t be lost on western leaders that among the first to congratulate Erdogan Sunday were Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban - a pair of longtime thorns in the West’s side.

Putin has benefited recently from Erdogan’s rule. Although Turkey is a member of NATO, Erdogan has repeatedly sought to play by his own rules—never more so that in the aftermath of Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. While the rest of the NATO alliance has lined up resolutely against Russia and behind Ukraine, Erdogan has sought to play both sides; Turkey has deepened its commercial ties with Russia even as it has supplied weapons to Ukraine.

Erdogan has also stood in the way of NATO expansion, only agreeing to Finland’s recent accession after a prolonged period of opposition, and continuing to reject Sweden’s application to join.

The opposition had, by contrast, promised closer ties with the West. It had also promised to lift the block on Sweden’s membership of NATO, something that is now likely to persist.

For the West, that "easier Turkey" may have to wait.

Troubles on the home front

At home, Erdogan’s two-decade rule has resulted in an increasingly autocratic state, with the strongman centralizing power in his office and sidelining the legislature. Rights groups and the Turkish opposition have accused him of stifling free speech and targeting dissenters.

Another term will likely bring more of the same in those areas as well in economic policy. Facing record levels of inflation—the rate currently stands above 40 per cent—Erdogan has resisted raising interest rates to tame the price rises. Instead, Erdogan turned economic wisdom on its head, orchestrating interest rate cuts—exactly what economists said was the wrong prescription for the problem. The upshot: prices of everyday goods have climbed, and on the international markets, the Turkish currency, the lira, has collapsed.

At a broader, more fundamental level, the results usher in one more chapter in an ever-longer saga of political survival. Despite the pummeling he took for the economy and response to the earthquake, Erdogan has won - again. By the time he next faces an election campaign, he will have spent nearly thirty years in power.