How to View the Strawberry Moon on Saturday

This weekend welcomes the final full moon of the spring season this Saturday, June 3, a prelude to the summer solstice, which begins on June 21. Saturday's full moon, due to its nearness to the summer solstice when the sun is at its farthest northern point, is among the lowest-hanging full moons of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

The moon, appearing in the southeast right after sunset, will begin its ascent over the horizon. In the New York vicinity, moonrise is expected around 8:22 p.m. EDT, while in Los Angeles, the rise will commence at about 8:05 p.m. PDT. The moon's fullest illumination on the East Coast will be visible at approximately 10:43 p.m. EDT, and it will rise fully illuminated on the West Coast, as reported by Forbes.

For optimal viewing times of the full moon in different locations, refer to the Almanac's moon calculator. In addition, the red supergiant star Antares, part of the Scorpius constellation, will be observable near the full moon this Saturday.

The Strawberry Moon, contrary to its moniker, will exhibit a golden hue. The term 'Strawberry Moon' was a nickname given by Native American Algonquian tribes to denote the period when strawberries start to ripen, as per the Old Farmer’s Almanac. This moon has several other nicknames, typically related to the seasonal activities that occur during its full phase.

Look out for the next full moon on July 3, dubbed the "Buck Moon."