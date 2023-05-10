The northern lights may be visible in parts of the United States and Canada on Wednesday night, thanks to a solar flare that took place Sunday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Space Weather Prediction Center's aurora borealis forecast showed the spectacle may be visible as far south as northern parts of New England, New York, the Midwest, the Great Plains, and Washington state on Wednesday.

The aurora may also be visible in parts of those same areas on Thursday night, though it will be brightest over much of Canada both nights.

The increased likelihood Americans will be able to witness the aurora comes as the NOAA raised geomagnetic storm watches for Wednesday and Thursday, due to an M1 solar flare on Sunday.

The flare was associated with a partial halo coronal mass ejection, which is a large expulsion of "plasma and magnetic field from the sun's corona," according to the NOAA.

Should the ejection arrive as anticipated, NOAA expects G2, or moderate, geomagnetic storm levels on Wednesday and G1, or minor, storm levels on Thursday. Those conditions provide stronger chances for the aurora to be seen along the nation's northern border.

Among its tips for aurora viewing, the NOAA says the best time for aurora visibility is usually between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time.

"These hours of active aurora expand towards evening and morning as the level of geomagnetic activity increases," NOAA says. "There may be aurora in the evening and morning but it is usually not as active and therefore, not as visually appealing."

The NOAA also recommends viewing the aurora away from city lights and finding an area with an unobstructed view toward the north, such as on top of a hill.