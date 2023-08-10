How To Help the Hawaii Wildfire Victims - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

How To Help the Hawaii Wildfire Victims

Local and state organizations are mobilizing to help the thousands of people displaced by the blazes

Published |Updated
Ben Kesslen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames along Wainee Street on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP

Wildfires on the western part of Maui have killed at least 36 people so far — and officials say the scale of destruction is so large they are currently unable to quantify it. 

The fires have leveled entire neighborhoods and virtually decimated Lahaina, the biggest town on the west side of the island. To make matters worse, hospitals are overwhelmed and shelters are overcrowded as thousands of people have been displaced.

Here’s how you can help Hawaii residents:

Hawaii Community Foundation

Read More

The Hawaii Community Foundation is running a Maui Strong Fund to help those directly impacted, focusing on rapid response and recovery.

In collaboration with state and local leaders, it says it using funds donated to provide shelter, food, and financial assistance to victims of the fire.

Hawaii’s Gov. Josh Green is pointing people toward the foundation for their giving.

Global Giving Hawaii

GlobalGiving Hawaii has also set up a fund to help those most affected by the devastation. 

The group says money donated will initially to help " first responders meet survivors' immediate needs for food, fuel, clean water, medicine, and shelter.”

As the situation evolves, the group also wants to put money to longer-term recovery efforts, especially for low-income Maui residents. 

Money will also be going to provide support to firefighters trying to put out the wildfires and other frontline workers. 

Flames from a wildfire burn in Kihei, Hawaii Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
Flames from a wildfire burn in Kihei, Hawaii Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.AP Photo/Ty O'Neil

GoFundMe

GoFundMe has created a centralized hub on its website where those who want to give money can donate to verified causes.

The website itself has organized a general wildfire relief fund but is also featuring fundraisers specific to Maui, many of which are residents asking for help after their homes and businesses were destroyed.

Mutual Aid Funds

Local mutual aid funds run by volunteers are taking direct donations, that includes the Maui Mutual Aid Fund.

Maui Rapid Response is also making “needs lists” for those in shelters and asking for residents to drop off supplies like clothes, water, food, and toiletries at different locations on the island.

Volunteering

Hawaiian officials are asking people to avoid nonessential travel to the island. But for those on the island not affected by the fire, officials said they do need more volunteers.

On Wednesday, the government said those who want to volunteer their time and resources should contact the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.