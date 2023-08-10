How To Help the Hawaii Wildfire Victims

Wildfires on the western part of Maui have killed at least 36 people so far — and officials say the scale of destruction is so large they are currently unable to quantify it.

The fires have leveled entire neighborhoods and virtually decimated Lahaina, the biggest town on the west side of the island. To make matters worse, hospitals are overwhelmed and shelters are overcrowded as thousands of people have been displaced.

Here’s how you can help Hawaii residents:

Hawaii Community Foundation

The Hawaii Community Foundation is running a Maui Strong Fund to help those directly impacted, focusing on rapid response and recovery.

In collaboration with state and local leaders, it says it using funds donated to provide shelter, food, and financial assistance to victims of the fire.

Hawaii’s Gov. Josh Green is pointing people toward the foundation for their giving.

Global Giving Hawaii

GlobalGiving Hawaii has also set up a fund to help those most affected by the devastation.

The group says money donated will initially to help " first responders meet survivors' immediate needs for food, fuel, clean water, medicine, and shelter.”

As the situation evolves, the group also wants to put money to longer-term recovery efforts, especially for low-income Maui residents.

Money will also be going to provide support to firefighters trying to put out the wildfires and other frontline workers.

Flames from a wildfire burn in Kihei, Hawaii Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. AP Photo/Ty O'Neil

GoFundMe

GoFundMe has created a centralized hub on its website where those who want to give money can donate to verified causes.

The website itself has organized a general wildfire relief fund but is also featuring fundraisers specific to Maui, many of which are residents asking for help after their homes and businesses were destroyed.

Mutual Aid Funds

Local mutual aid funds run by volunteers are taking direct donations, that includes the Maui Mutual Aid Fund.

Maui Rapid Response is also making “needs lists” for those in shelters and asking for residents to drop off supplies like clothes, water, food, and toiletries at different locations on the island.

Volunteering

Hawaiian officials are asking people to avoid nonessential travel to the island. But for those on the island not affected by the fire, officials said they do need more volunteers.

On Wednesday, the government said those who want to volunteer their time and resources should contact the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.