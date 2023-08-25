How to Create a Sandler Family Bat Mitzvah, From Fake Torahs to Taylor Swift (Exclusive)

The Sandler family is throwing a party, and everyone is invited.

Debuting on Netflix, the Happy Madison production entity (with new-ish director Sammi Cohen at the helm), has adapted the YA novel You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! and turned it into a family affair. In the lead is Sunny Sandler, in her first major film role. The older sister is played by her older sister, Sadie Sandler. And as her dad, there's a guy you may have heard of named Adam Sandler. Elsewhere in the picture, playing her frenemy's mom, is Jackie Sandler, her mother. The whole thing is adorable.

Sandler's "family man" persona is clearly no joke, and this extends to his work, too. For as long as he's been in the business, he's surrounded himself with friends he's known for decades. Indeed, the production designer on almost all of his projects for 27 years has been the same guy — Perry Andelin Blake. You'll find reappearing names as popmaster, makeup artist, a rotating stable of directors, and, of course, a recurring group of actors. (Blake does like to boast that, at least among the crew, he's been there the longest. And once in a while, the Sandman will pull him aside and say, "Can you believe they're still letting us do this?")

New to the team is set decorator Julia Altschul, who was particularly thrilled to make a movie about a bat mitzvah (a Jewish religious ceremony oftentimes accompanied by a big party.) "Are there even any other bat mitzvah movies?" she asks. "There certainly aren’t too many young, Jewish movies out there."

Though from a secular, "culturally Jewish" family, she was surprised just how much she absorbed when plunged back into working on the film. "I was worried I wouldn’t know enough Jewish stuff, then on set I ended up teaching people things." While on location in Toronto, they consulted with experts and also met with people from the community. "One upholsterer we worked with was Orthodox and we talked and talked and then he invited me to have a brisket."

Good production design, like so much movie magic, simply becomes part of the wider story. Sometimes it's working best when you hardly notice it. But we spoke with Blake and Altschul about building out some of the more important sets in the film, which is now streaming on Netflix.

The Synagogue and Hebrew School

Perry Andelin Blake: We wanted a progressive, Reform synagogue because that’s where Adam goes, but we ended up at a Conservative synagogue in Toronto.

Julia Altschul: We did reconstruction on the entire Sanctuary, added all those wood beams.

PAB: For the Torah scenes, we had to build a curtain.

JA: And we had to build our own Torahs. I made those. You can’t kiss in front of a Torah, you would have to fast for 30 days after. So we took the real scrolls out of their covers, then we kept the covers, but we used fake spools; you couldn’t tell they weren’t real inside.

PAB: One of those covers was a special one, donated by an old member of the congregation — her father was a Holocaust survivor and he commissioned it from an artist in Poland, I believe, years ago. So we included that colorful cover.

JA: We couldn’t touch the Torahs, the Rabbis did the transfer themselves. They were pretty excited by the project, though. The school and the Sanctuary were all part of the same synagogue — and the “Judaica Gift Shop” was there, though we dressed it up. Everything was dressed. Even the scene by some lockers, it was summer, so the parents had taken all the kids’ art and whatnot off the walls.

PAB: The rabbi’s office — that was the actual rabbi’s office. Including that treadmill. It was in there, so that became part of the thing when Sarah Sherman saw it. She’s not gonna let that go.

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah Netflix

Staci’s Room

JA: It was a physically huge room — we took out a wall in someone’s house to make it a giant room. This was part of Adam’s inspiration to look to John Hughes movies like Sixteen Candles — movie bedrooms that are not all that realistic.

I was prepping in Toronto early, accumulating things after we determined a color palette. I went to art fairs and out to Montreal and had a huge vision board in my office with pillows and sheets pinned up. It became a 3D vision board. The key is that it shows her girlhood in layers. She’s 13 now, but she’s been living in this house her entire life, so there’s stuff from when she was super young, then growing and changing; it tells a story over years.

One day I was putting stuff up on the wall and Sunny and Sadie — who had given me some ideas about which musical artists the character would like — they were like, “Okay, we’ll help” and they’re putting stuff up with me. They were using stickers and meticulously bejeweling a Taylor Swift poster for the room. That’s when I was like, “This is real.”

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah Netflix

The Bat Mitzvahs

PAB: Sunny Sandler’s actual bat mitzvah was only about two months before we started shooting. It was very meta. I attended and got a lot of ideas from that. [Samantha Lorraine’s character’s] party theme was Candyland — that was the actual theme of Sunny’s bat mitzvah. So everyone else is there having fun and I’m the weird guy taking pictures of the stuff on the table, and the swag.

If you look between the two Candyland bat mitzvahs — the first one, which goes south, is soft pastels, pinks and blues. Then Staci’s is a New York theme, but she gives it back to her friend. It’s lit differently, more “at night.” It has the same props like the cotton candy trees, but they are lit from inside and sparkly, not white and soft. Like a club. The idea is that she is transitioning from a girl to an adult.

JA: We consulted with a mitzvah planner, and she helped with research. Ours are pretty big because they are for a movie, but we visited many of them and … some of them are almost as big!

PAB: We went to maybe 10 parties incognito, taking inspiration. One had a really good tequila bar.

JA: I liked the custom candy bar station. At a quality bat mitzvah, there’s a build-your-own food bar.