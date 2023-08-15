Maui Wildfire Victims Spent Final Moments Huddled in Cars and Behind Buildings, Authorities Say - The Messenger
Maui Wildfire Victims Spent Final Moments Huddled in Cars and Behind Buildings, Authorities Say

Only about 25% of the fire area has been searched for victims

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
An emergency worker conducts searches property destroyed by wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii. The fire’s death toll has reached 111 so far.Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Details about the frightening last moments of some Lahaina fire victims are emerging as search crews with cadaver dogs discover the remains of people who clustered together for protection.

They were found in their cars, on the roads and behind buildings, KGMB-TV reported.

Maui Police Department said there are 99 confirmed fatalities, but only three have been officially identified. Their identities were expected to start being released on Tuesday after their families are notified.

Maui County officials say about 25% of the areas affected by fire have been searched.

They are asking people who have missing family members to provide DNA samples to help in identifying victims, and swabs are being collected at the Family Assistance Center in Kahului.

The fire zone remains off-limits. One person was arrested for trespassing on Monday, Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said at an afternoon news conference.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said that more than a million pounds of food have been delivered to the island along with 57,000 pounds of ice.

He added that a coordinated donation center also has opened. “The disaster relief is here,” Green said. “What I can tell you is this, it’s going to take time.  It’s going to take a lot of time.”

He also said the state is lining up housing for people who have been displaced.

There are now 402 hotel rooms available; 1,400 AirBnB units were expected to be available on Tuesday.

The rooms will be free for at least 36 weeks for people who need housing, the governor said.

Another 160 people have volunteered space in their own homes.

