Clancy Martin says he first considered taking his own life when he was about 3 years old.

"Some of my earliest memories are of wanting to kill myself," Martin, 56, told The Messenger.

"A couple of my family members died by suicide when I was very young, and there was a lot of childhood trauma in my household," he said.

"Unfortunately, we know today that type of trauma greatly increases your likelihood of death by suicide."

In March, Martin, a professor of philosophy at the University of Missouri in Kansas City and Ashoka University in New Delhi, published a memoir, How Not to Kill Yourself: A Portrait of the Suicidal Mind — a personal account of the more than 10 times he tried taking his own life and what it's like to live with chronic suicidal thoughts.

"Most people don't understand that when someone makes an attempt, it's not an idea that just popped into their head," Martin explained in a conversation during Mental Health Awareness Month. "They are giving into something that they've been fighting for days, weeks, months or years."

The father of five from Canada believes that speaking openly about suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts can help to decrease feelings of shame and isolation among at-risk individuals, allowing them to recognize that they're not alone in the effort to survive similar urges.

Nearly 48,000 Americans died by suicide in 2021, which averages to about one death every 11 minutes, according to the most recent Centers for Disease Control figures.

Over the last decade, several high-profile figures have taken their own lives, including fashion designer Kate Spade, celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, musician Chester Bennington and actor Jason David Frank.

Martin, now sober after years of alcohol dependence, knows suicide is a tough topic to discuss. But he says addressing it with compassion is essential for destigmatization.

"The single best medicine that we know of, the most proven effective treatment for averting a suicide attempt and suicidal ideation is talking about it with another human being, which anyone can do," Martin explains.

Stigma around suicide may have serious consequences, like causing those who are vulnerable to hesitate when it comes to seeking help, according to the American Association of Suicidology.

"You're not going to talk about it if there's this taboo attached to it," Martin says. "So we must reduce the stigma, which makes people ashamed and more likely to make an attempt."

Martin is encouraged by recent conversations about mental health in the public sphere, with athletes like gymnast Simone Biles, former NBA champion Kevin Love and swimmer Michael Phelps speaking publicly about their experiences with depression and suicidal thoughts.

Opening up about suicide and thoughts of taking one's life can help those who are silently facing similar circumstances, according to Martin.

"I would say at this point in my life, I’m the most content with who I am than I have ever been," he says of his decision to speak and write about his experiences.

"I am very happy, and I've never felt the need to prove myself to the world less than I do right now."

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.