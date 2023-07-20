How North Korea Suddenly Consumed US Foreign Policy

A handful of crises has suddenly thrown the Korean peninsula back to the top of the U.S. foreign policy agenda.

A U.S. Army private, acting “willfully and without authorization,” as Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin put it, crossed the demilitarized zone into North Korea, where he is now apparently being detained. That same day, the U.S.S. Kentucky, a nuclear-capable submarine, stopped in the South Korean port of Busan–the first visit by a nuclear sub to Korea since 1981.

North Korea responded to the visit by firing two short-range missiles into the sea. That test came a week after North Korea’s most recent test of an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland. Meanwhile in Seoul, representatives U.S. and South Korea met for the inaugural meeting of a new nuclear coordination process–which, not surprisingly, was a bit overshadowed by other events.

All of this highlighted the degree to which the risk of conflict continues on the Korean peninsula, even as global attention has been dominated by crises elsewhere.

“Everyone’s attention is on Ukraine and Russia and China, while the fact is that the situation in Northeast Asia and on the peninsula is getting worse and worse and worse,” Joel Wit, a former State Department official and North Korea negotiator now with the Stimson Center, told the Messenger.

ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

Danger zone

In 2022, North Korea carried out 69 missile launches, more than ten times the previous year. This week’s launches were its 14th so far in 2023. In May, a failed attempt to launch a satellite into orbit triggered alarms and evacuation orders in South Korea.

Experts have suggested that growing tensions between the world’s superpowers have created a more permissive atmosphere for these tests. At the United Nations, China and Russia have vetoed efforts by the United States to push for tougher sanctions in response to North Korea’s launches, or even condemn them.

In the meantime, North Korea’s capabilities have only grown. The country is now estimated to have around 50 nuclear warheads, and intercontinental ballistic missiles that are theoretically capable of reaching dep into U.S. territory, though it’s not clear if they could survive the journey. North Korea has also been developing so-called solid-fuel missiles, which can be prepared for launch much more quickly and short-range nuclear-capable missiles to strike targets in South Korea. It has also been developing unmanned capabilities including aerial and underwater drones. U.S. intelligence agencies have warned that North Korea may also be preparing to test a nuclear warhead, something it has not done since 2017.

While North Korea is one of the the most diplomatically isolated and economically sanctioned countries on earth, it has found ways to continue to fund its new weapons programs including novel methods like cryptocurrency cybercrime. It has also reportedly been selling ammunition to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine.

Raising tensions further, North Korea published a new law in September stating that it would use nuclear weapons “automatically and immediately” in the event of an attack on its command and control systems. This could presumably include a strike targeting Kim himself, a scenario South Korea has warned about.

North Korea’s threats of retaliation against the U.S. and other rivals increasingly come not from Kim himself, but from his sister Kim Yo Jong, a top foreign-policy official who has taken on a much more prominent role while her brother has been seen much less frequently in public amid rumors of ill-health.

Domestically, poverty and food insecurity in North Korea have reportedly been worsening in recent years since the government used the COVID-19 pandemic as a pretext to crack down on border crossings and the informal economy.

A challenge to Biden’s middle path

When it comes to North Korea, the current U.S. administration has sought to find a middle ground between the approaches of its two predecessors. The Obama administration North Korea policy, often dubbed “strategic patience”--trying to maintain the country’s diplomatic and economic isolation while avoiding overreaction to its provocations. Donald Trump could not be accused of taking a hands off approach to the issue. His approach to North Korean leader Kim Jong un veered from threats of “fire and fury” to “beautiful letters” and “love”.

Neither approach made much progress towards accomplishing the stated goal of both administrations: coaxing North Korea to giving up its nuclear weapons. Biden administration officials say that, in contrast to their predecessors, they’re not seeking an all or nothing agreement on denuclearization but seeking a more moderate step-by-step approach. Officials have repeatedly stated that it is open to nuclear talks with North Korea “without preconditions,” but say the offer has not been reciprocated.

"Denuclearization may be a long term objective but but I think we're talking a big game and not really doing anything," Wit said.

The Biden administration’s most dramatic move on the peninsula so far was April’s “Washington Declaration” during South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visit to the White House, under which the U.S. pledged to have American nuclear submarines regularly visit South Korea–as the Kentucky did this week–and give Seoul a greater role in nuclear-planning operations in exchange for South Korea not developing its own nuclear deterrent.

But overall, North Korea has clearly not been a top priority on the administration’s very crowded agenda. That could well change after this very busy week.

In the past, North Korean detention of U.S. citizens has prompted high-profile diplomatic efforts by the United States. Most notably, former President Bill Clinton traveled to the country 2009 to secure the release of two American journalists. But given the circumstances of this latest incident, in which a soldier facing disciplinary action in the U.S. army may have been intentionally trying to defect, it’s not clear if the same sort of measures will be taken.

At a briefing on Wednesday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that Pentagon officials had reached out to their counterparts in the North Korean military about the incident but that “those communications have not yet been answered.”