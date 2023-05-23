Paul Avila still remembers the moment he learned his then-infant son, Pauly, was blind.

"It was like somebody completely punched me in the gut," 46-year-old Avila tells The Messenger of that day at Children's Hospital L.A. in early 1997.

"I just froze, put my head down, and his mom went out to cry. It was such a difficult blow."

Though the news wasn't what they expected, Avila said the family adapted to accommodate Pauly's needs. But a few years later, their pediatrician advised that Pauly be evaluated by a neurologist, who confirmed the young boy had non-verbal autism.

"They said we were going to have an uphill battle because most kids with autism can see or talk, but if he can't do either, it's going to be extremely difficult," Avila, a native of San Gabriel Valley, Calif., recalls. "And he wasn't kidding. But I love Pauly, and he's worth it all."

When Pauly was a child, Avila says he struggled to find ways to comfort him, especially when he became physically aggressive. What made it more difficult was that Avila knew no other parents in a similar position.

"Pauly didn't come with a manual," Avila says of his son, now 26. "It was challenging, and many people couldn't relate to my situation. I felt like I was on an island by myself."

Courtesy of Pauly’s Project

It wasn't until Pauly was about 4 years old that Avila discovered music was the answer he had been looking for after using headphones to introduce his son to classic rock, hip-hop and oldies favorites like Stevie Wonder.

The music seemed to comfort the young boy, who couldn't help but smile while listening to the tunes.

"He spent hours listening to different genres," Avila says.

But a few years later, during a visit to Skid Row, a 50-block area in the heart of Los Angeles that is home to thousands of homeless people, Avila began to merge his love for Pauly with his passion for helping others, something that was instilled in him by his mother.

When he was young, Avila often traveled with her to Skid Row to deliver goods to a family member who had hit hard times.

Years later, Avila continued coming to the area to help others, and one day, after volunteering at a food distribution center, a homeless man wearing headphones caught his attention.

"Right away, I just thought of my son," Avila recalls of the moment. "I started thinking about connecting the homeless, music and Pauly."

After that day, Avila immediately got to work forming his nonprofit, Pauly's Project.

The group has since supported many of Skid Row's residents by giving away thousands of free radios, headphones and other necessities over the last decade.

"I don't care if you're homeless and you live out of a cardboard box, music touches everybody and soothes the soul," Avila explains. "It's therapeutic, and I'm sure sharing the gift of music brings our homeless friends joy."

"And," he adds, "nobody knows more than me how music touches my son."

Avila has since shared his son's story and begun connecting with other parents across the country that have children who are blind and on the autism spectrum.

He says what once felt like a lonely space has now been filled with a "little community" of families all helping each other out.

"It's amazing — sometimes I just sit back and think, wow," Avila explains while reflecting on Pauly's impact on him and others. "Sometimes you plant a seed, and it just blossoms."

"It's about not giving up on people and lifting them up," he continues.

"Caregiving for my son — feeding him, changing his diapers, bathing him — has increased my patience and compassion for others over the years. This work is not for everybody, and in many ways, my son prepared me for it."