How Hot Was It? Rangers Managed to Bake Cookies at Zion National Park — in a Car

It was so hot earlier this week at Zion National Park in Utah that you didn't even need an oven to bake cookies.

To prove it, park rangers set up a baking sheet with chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough on the dashboard of one of their cars.

Voila, three hours later they had a dozen fully baked cookies. They were even a bit "crunchy," the rangers quipped in an Instagram post.

Rangers make a point baking chocolate chip cookies in a hot car at Zion National Park in Utah. Zion National Park Service/Instagram

"Your car can feel like an oven in the Zion heat — literally — which is why we decided to bake some cookies!" the rangers announced after chronicling their feat with video of melting, then rising cookie dough.

Heat inside cars can reach 200 degrees on hot days (the thermometer the rangers used to track the temperature melted).

The park has experienced triple-digit heat for several days over the past weeks. But the rangers managed to bake the cookies on a day "without a heat wave," according to their post.

Beside satisfying their munchies, the rangers were also aiming to make a point that high heat inside a car can be "very dangerous" for children and pets.

"Never leave animals or children in car, even for a couple of minutes," the post warned. "Make sure to take anything out of your car you wouldn't want to bake."

One other thing, the rangers warned: Make certain all cookie ingredients are fully cooked before consuming.