How Hot Was It? Rangers Managed to Bake Cookies at Zion National Park — in a Car
'It's so hot your car can feel like an oven — literally'
It was so hot earlier this week at Zion National Park in Utah that you didn't even need an oven to bake cookies.
To prove it, park rangers set up a baking sheet with chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough on the dashboard of one of their cars.
Voila, three hours later they had a dozen fully baked cookies. They were even a bit "crunchy," the rangers quipped in an Instagram post.
- National Weather Service Bakes Cookies on Car Dashboard as Extreme Heat Breaks Records
- Park Rangers Seek Public Assistance to Identify People Harassing Bison Calf
- National Park Tourist Injured After Bear Reaches Into Open Car Window and Scratches Them
- Three Toddlers Die in Hot Cars in One Week: How To Stop These Preventable Tragedies
- Six Kids Rescued from Hot Car in Chicago Suburb
"Your car can feel like an oven in the Zion heat — literally — which is why we decided to bake some cookies!" the rangers announced after chronicling their feat with video of melting, then rising cookie dough.
Heat inside cars can reach 200 degrees on hot days (the thermometer the rangers used to track the temperature melted).
The park has experienced triple-digit heat for several days over the past weeks. But the rangers managed to bake the cookies on a day "without a heat wave," according to their post.
Beside satisfying their munchies, the rangers were also aiming to make a point that high heat inside a car can be "very dangerous" for children and pets.
"Never leave animals or children in car, even for a couple of minutes," the post warned. "Make sure to take anything out of your car you wouldn't want to bake."
One other thing, the rangers warned: Make certain all cookie ingredients are fully cooked before consuming.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness