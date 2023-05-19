How Donna Deegan Won the Jacksonville Mayor’s Office After Republicans Turned on Their Own Candidate 

Democrat Donna Deegan came into the Jacksonville mayor’s race with big disadvantages. Florida’s largest city has been Republican-run for decades and overwhelmingly voted in Gov. Ron DeSantis last year. She also had only one-quarter the campaign funding as her GOP candidate Daniel Davis, who raised $8 million.

But Deegan prevailed in Tuesday’s runoff election, with 52% of the votes. She will be Jacksonville’s first female mayor—and only the second Democrat to lead in the city in 30 years.

Local political observers say that this doesn’t represent some sea-change for Florida politics—despite Davis being endorsed by De Santis, a likely 2024 challenger for the Republican presidential nomination.

They say Deegan’s win is less about partisan politics and more about her public profile and positive campaigning in the face of aggressive attack ads, which caused some local Republican officials to turn on their own candidate.

Deegan spent 24 years as a TV anchor on local First Coast News. She stepped away from the anchor desk in 2012 after a three-time public battle with breast cancer to focus on her nonprofit, the Donna Foundation, which has raised over $8 million to support breast cancer patients and fund research.

“People know me and trust me for the work that I’ve done in our community,” she said in an email to The Messenger.

Donna Deegan (Donna Deegan/Twitter)

Davis, the CEO of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and a former member of the Florida State House, did not respond to a request for comment by The Messenger.

His campaign sought to paint Deegan as a far-left extremist who wanted to defund the police. One TV ad, paid for by the county Republican Party, played a clip of Deegan saying she attended “every one of those Black Lives Matter protests” three times in 60 seconds. (Local Republican officials also attended at least one of the 2020 rallies in question.)

Deegan called the ad “racially insensitive” in an interview with News4JAX, and said she supported increasing funding for the police.

The ad prompted Matt Carlucci, a Republican city council member, to throw his support to Deegan. “That was enough for me," he said. "I’m for fairness and that was unfair and untrue."

Randy DeFoor, another Republican city council member who crossed party lines to endorse Deegan, said she was frustrated with politics and political operatives that “have held the city hostage with their divisiveness.”

DeFoor, who said she may lose reelection over the decision to back Democrat Deegan, said she nevertheless hopes Deegan's win sends a “strong message” about toxic negative campaigning.

Deegan said she believes voters ultimately saw through the mud-slinging: “Unfortunately, negative attacks are a part of politics. But the people of Jacksonville know me and rejected the lies and the smears. My hope is that we have shown there is a better way to run campaigns."