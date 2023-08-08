How Does Russia’s Embattled Defense Minister Still Have a Job?

When it comes to Kremlin survival skills, Russian President Vladimir Putin is an amateur compared to Sergei Shoigu. The Russian defense minister has had senior positions in the Russian government for as long as that government has existed - a decade longer than Putin has been in power - and for most of that time he has been one of the country’s most popular and trusted public figures.

But for the past year and a half, Shoigu’s public image and political position have come under relentless fire. With Putin off-limits for criticism, those questioning Russia’s poor performance in Ukraine have taken aim at Shoigu. The most prominent critic has been Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who spent months attacking Shoigu in a series of angry and profane online videos before launching an all-out military rebellion with the goal of forcing Shoigu’s removal.

It didn’t work. Since the Wagner revolt, Putin’s image of authoritarian competence has taken a hit, and Prigozhin’s future remains uncertain, but Shoigu is arguably the one senior Russian leader who came out stronger. The result is a situation that would be strange in any nation at war: the military leader who has been criticized more than anyone for poor performance on the battlefield now looks more secure than ever.

A long journey to the top

Shoigu’s background sets him apart from the St. Petersburg- and Moscow-bred insiders that make up much of the Kremlin elite. He was born in 1955 in Tuva, a Buddhist-majority region of southern Siberia that borders Mongolia. Shoigu has made his Tuvan background part of his public persona, though he has also referred frequently to the fact that he was baptized into the Russian Orthodox Church.

His career path has taken him from the construction industry to Communist Party official in Siberia to Russia’s minister of emergency situations in the 1990’s. Andrei Soldatov, a Russian investigative journalist now based in London, recalls that when he covered natural disasters and terrorist attacks during this period, Shoigu was invariably on the scene and often more open to the press and the public than other Russian politicians.

“He built a formidable PR machine,” Soldatov told The Messenger. “His ministry was seen as the most capable and professional force, much more capable than the security forces. And he's probably the most experienced politician who actually knows how to talk to the public.”

Shoigu was an early backer and ally of Putin and served as chairman of Putin’s United Russia party. They were personally close; photos of the two on vacation in Siberia (often shirtless) were regular fare in the Russian media.

After a brief stint as governor of Moscow, Shoigu was named defense minister in 2012, though he had no military experience. Until last year, his tenure had been marked by successes for the Russian military, including the 2014 annexation of Crimea and the intervention to save Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria.

After a reorganization effort under Shoigu and Chief of Staff Gen. Valeriy Gerasimov, a Russian military that had been viewed as poorly run and underfunded gained a global reputation as a more capable, well-funded and well-equipped force.

Shoigu wasn’t only ranked among the most trusted public figures in Russia; he was also mentioned occasionally as a potential successor to Putin.

Then came the invasion of Ukraine

According to reporting by Soldatov and others, Shoigu was far more confident about the likelihood of military success in Ukraine than leaders of the security and intelligence services, though it’s unclear if he was pushing for the invasion or simply going along with his boss.

But the invasion proved a disaster - at least when compared to the forecasts of a quick dash to Kyiv. As Russian military mishaps and failures piled up, Shoigu took a much lower public profile; in March 2022, he disappeared from public view for two weeks, leading to rumors he was ill or had been detained.

Pavel Luzin, a Russian military analyst at Tufts University, says it’s probably unfair to blame Shoigu, who has little involvement in battlefield strategy or actual military command, for Russia’s travails in Ukraine.

“The FSB [Russia’s internal security service] and some people inside the elite want to put the responsibility on Shoigu but in reality he is not responsible for this,” Luzin said. “There was no Shoigu military policy at all. All he did was [facilitate] the inter-elite and inter-agency compromise and consensus. That’s how he survived within the Russian elite for 34 years.”

A feud spirals out of control

Fair or not, Shoigu became the favorite punching bag for Russia’s increasingly influential “mil-bloggers,” a community of far-right online commentators calling for more aggressive methods to win the war in Ukraine. The most prominent of these, the former paramilitary commander and accused war criminal Igor Girkin, also known as Strelkov, has accused Shoigu by name of “criminal negligence”.

No critic was as influential or scathing as Prigozhin. The animosity between the two dates back to the war in Syria, when Prigozhin felt Shoigu had abandoned his men to be killed in a 2018 American airstrike. Shoigu had long been uncomfortable with Wagner’s growing prominence and launched his own private military company, Patriot, to compete with Wagner while answering directly to the defense ministry.

During the war in Ukraine, the rivalry burst into the open, with Prigozhin accusing Shoigu of “treason” for deliberately starving his fighters of ammunition during the long, grueling battle of Bakhmut. In one online video posted in May 2023, Prigozhin stood in front of rows of dead bodies of Wagner fighters, screaming “Shoigu! Gerasimov! Where’s the f—ing ammo!” Though people have been imprisoned for far milder criticism of Russian government officials, Putin seemed content to let the feud between his two close allies play out in public.

Shoigu then enraged Prigozhin further by ordering all private military companies based in Ukraine to sign contracts with the Russian military, effectively ending their independence.

On June 23, Prigozhin posted a video accusing Shoigu and others of misleading Putin into launching the invasion. The real reason for the war, Prigozhin said, was not a security threat against Russia or the persecution of Russian speakers in Ukraine, but simply “for one mentally ill person to be brought a star on a pillow when he is put into the grave.”

Hours after posting that video, Prigozhin launched his mutiny.

Shoigu's uncertain future

While Wagner troops were on the move toward Moscow, it seemed inevitable that at least one of the two men had to go. Either Prigozhin would be killed or imprisoned, or–if the rebellion succeeded–Shoigu would be sacked.

In fact, neither has happened. Prigozhin is still at large and apparently able to move and travel freely in Russia. Shoigu was barely seen in public in the immediate aftermath of the invasion. Lately he’s been stepping out more, including leading a high-profile delegation to North Korea last month where, according to U.S. officials, he sought to convince Kim Jong Un’s government to increase the sale of munitions to Moscow. Last week he visited the frontlines in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (R) attend a ceremony, marking the Day of Remembrance and Sorrow, June 22, 2023 in Moscow, Russia. Contributor/Getty Images

He also seems to have been given free rein to go after his critics - among them Sergei Surovikin, a prominent and popular general, who has not been seen in public in weeks. (According to a top lawmaker, the general is “resting.”) Other high-ranking generals who have criticized Russia’s military strategy have been relieved of their command. Shoigu’s blogger antagonist Girkin has been arrested, perhaps a sign that the military blogosphere will no longer be free to blast the war’s top commanders.

And while Wagner forces are still operating in Belarus and pursuing profitable “security assistance” on the Kremlin’s behalf in Africa, they are no longer on the battlefield in Ukraine, where they were a much more serious threat to his authority.

All of which suggests that Russia’s great survivor has beaten the odds again. Shoigu’s job looks safe for now.

“Perversely, I think they come out stronger,” Mark Galeotti, a UK-based security analyst told The Messenger, referring to both Shoigu and Gerasimov, “because if they are dismissed now, or in the immediate future, everyone will automatically presume that actually this is a sop to Prigozhin.”

Shoigu may still get the axe, once the Wagner uprising is a more distant memory and whenever Putin feels he needs a shake-up. But for all his failings, Shoigu’s loyalty to Putin remains unquestioned, which may be more important than anything in today's Russia.

Analysts also say that Shoigu serves a useful function for Putin as a target for criticism that might otherwise be directed at the president. Soldatov believes Shoigu has kept his position in the Kremlin power structure by shifting blame away from Putin when things go wrong, and letting Putin take the credit when things go right.

As he put it, “what makes him really smart is that he actually knows when he needs to shut up.”