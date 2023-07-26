How Authorities ID’d Mummified Remains of 2 Sisters and Teen Found Near Colo. Campground

When Gunnison County Coroner Michael Barnes arrived at the campground where three heavily decomposed bodies were found earlier this month, he began the laborious task of finding out their names.

The scene was stark and primitive.

There was a blue tent and lean-to shelter. Food wrappers and empty cans littered the area. A makeshift bathroom was discovered near the tent.

“It was pretty obvious they had been camping there for an extended period,” Barnes told The Messenger in a phone interview. “In the harsh winter environment, they didn’t want to stray too far.”

In the late afternoon on July 9, a hiker noticed a campsite in an unusual area near the Gold Creek campground. He hiked toward it and as he approached the site, he noticed a body in front of the tent.

He immediately contacted officials. The following day, the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office made another gruesome discovery — two more bodies inside the tent.

Three bodies were found near the Gold Creek campground at Gunnison National Park in Colorado. Recreation.gov

In the course of their investigation, officials discovered a driver’s license. Barnes said he began exploring data bases and found the woman’s father, who lived out of state and hadn’t spoken with her in a while. He directed Barnes to a stepsister, who knew her better.

Once Barnes contacted the stepsister, the crime scene began to make sense.

According to The Colorado Sun, family members told the coroner the victims planned to “go live off the grid” prior to their deaths. Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

Last July, Christine Vance, 41, her sister Rebecca Vance, 42, and Rebecca’s 14-year-old son decided to get rid of their belongings and go off the grid, Barnes said.

“They didn’t say where they were going, but basically said ‘We’re prepared for this, we’ve done our research, we need to do this,’” Barnes said about his conversation with the stepsister. “It sounds like maybe they were just discouraged with the state of the world currently.”

No one had heard from them since they left last summer, he said.

Barnes suspects the family died from the lack of food and a snow-covered winter, which kicked off in November and continued through the spring.

“The other piece that makes me presume they likely died due to malnutrition or exposure to the harsh winter climate is that they all appeared very thin, emaciated,” Barnes said.

“It’s such a sad deal trying to imagine what the last several weeks of their lives must’ve been like,” he continued.

Barnes used dental records and fingerprints to confirm their identities.

He added that it would be a few weeks before they receive a toxicology report and can confirm their cause of death.