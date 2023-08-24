How a Pandemic Loan Fraud Took Down a Serbian Crime Boss With NY Mafia Ties

A reputed Serbian-American gangster who prosecutors say has deep ties to the Mafia was sentenced Thursday to two years and nine months in prison for evading more than $620,000 in federal taxes and scamming a $155,000 COVID-19 relief loan.

Mileta "Michael Michael" Miljanić, 63, has been identified as the boss of "Group America," which is described as a "brutal yet low-profile drug trafficking organization" by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project.

His crimes involved a New York City construction company, MDP Rebar Solutions of Brooklyn, which paid the consigliere of the Gambino crime family $570,000 for a "no-show or low-show" job between December 2018 and May 2021, according to prosecutors.

During his sentencing in federal court in White Plains, New York, Miljanić said, "What I did was wrong."

"I’m going to pay everything I owe and go back to work," he said.

"Whatever your sentence, I’ll take it like a man and respect it.”

Mileta Miljanić's construction company helped build the Centrale condominium tower in Manhattan and the high-rise Haus25 apartment building in Jersey City, N.J., according to defense lawyers. GrissJr/Wikimedia; Google Maps

His plea deal with prosecutors had called for a maximum prison term of three years and five months.

In court papers filed earlier this month, prosecutors noted that Serbian gangsters "have long been closely aligned with" the Gambinos.

They cited the role played by Bosko "the Yugo" Radonjich in bribing a juror to secure the 1987 acquittal of then-Gambino godfather John Gotti in a case that helped him earn the nickname "Teflon Don."

Radonjich — who allegedly ran Manhattan's bloodthirsty "Westies" gang after its leader, James "Jimmy" Coonan, was imprisoned — fled to the former Yugoslavia to avoid prosecution and died in 2011.

The high-level mobster on Miljanić's payroll isn't named in court papers but was identified by the Gangland News website last year as Lorenzo Mannino.

Lorenzo Mannino is seen in an undated mug shot. Gang Land

He's also suspected of serving as the Gambino family's "street boss," the site said, and is reportedly the target of a major construction-industry racketeering probe.

During the time Mannino was paid, Miljanić's company received about $6.8 million, of which $5.7 million "came from a construction company owned and operated by a person believed to be an associate of the Gambino Crime Family," according to prosecutors.

Miljanić's lawyers countered in court papers that MDP Rebar "is a legitimate construction company" that's installed reinforcing steel rods in five high-rise buildings across New York City and in New Jersey since Miljanic founded it in 2016.

They said the company's workers didn't appear in its payroll records — which only show payments to Miljanić, his family members and Mannino — because MDP was hired as a subcontractor.

"The contractors and MDP agreed that workers on the construction projects would be placed on the contractors’ payrolls, rather than on the subcontractor’s (MDP’s) payroll," lawyers Joseph Corozzo and Angela Lipsman wrote.

White Plains federal Judge Philip Halpern was skeptical of that assertion during Thursday's hearing.

“Based on my experience that’s a new business model to me. It reeks of a problem to me," he said.

"It’s atypical. It’s not your standard rebar business.”

MDP's projects include the Centrale, a luxury Midtown East condominium tower where a five-bedroom, 70th-story penthouse is on the market for nearly $25 million.

The company also helped build the Haus25 skyscraper in Jersey City, New Jersey, with rental apartments that start at $2,750 a month for a studio and reach $11,200 a month for a three-bedroom, two-bathroom pad.

Miljanić is currently wanted in Italy for fleeing the country while on work release from a six-year prison term for his 2010 conviction "involving the large-scale distribution of cocaine," according to Manhattan federal prosecutors.

Miljanić's "serious criminal history" includes a 1984 conviction for wire fraud in Brooklyn, for which he was sentenced to three years in prison, prosecutors said in court papers filed earlier this month.

He was also convicted of illegally possessing a loaded 9 mm pistol that authorities found while raiding his Queens home in 2021.

Miljanić was in jail awaiting sentencing when he was charged with wire fraud and making false statements to the Small Business Administration in connection with the pandemic loan.

In May, he pleaded guilty to those charges and two counts of tax evasion, covering unpaid taxes of $303,421 for 2018 and $317,279 for 2019.