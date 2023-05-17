Houston’s Only Lesbian Bar Says Insurers Are ‘Adding Drag In As A Risk Factor’

The owner of Pearl Bar, a lesbian bar in Houston, Texas, said the venue was denied an insurance policy due to the “risk” associated with hosting drag shows, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Julie Mabry began to look for a new insurance policy earlier this year, and was initially quoted a policy price more than double than what she had paid a year before at a whopping $91,000. However, the underwriter for the policy ended up rescinding the offer, saying "we will not consider this one due to the drag. We won't write this risk," according to emails reviewed by the Houston Chronicle.

The denial comes as some state legislatures are seeking to criminalize drag performances.

The Texas legislature has been working on a bill to ban venues from hosting any “sexually oriented performances” that minors may be exposed to. It carries civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation, and violations would be considered criminal misdemeanors.

Pearl Bar has insurance through the end of the year, Mabry told the Houston Chronicle.

“They're adding in drag as a risk factor… and I can't stay in business if the expenses stay this high," she told the Chronicle.