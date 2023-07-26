Houston Teachers Fired After Attending Drag Show at Hamburger Mary’s - The Messenger
Houston Teachers Fired After Attending Drag Show at Hamburger Mary’s

'They told me because I went to this show and posted a picture I wasn’t walking in a Godly manner,' Kristi Maris wrote on Facebook

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
A Houston teacher claims she and her coworker were fired from their jobs at a private Christian school in retaliation for attending a drag show, reports say.

After 20 years, physical education teacher Kristi Maris said, she was terminated from the First Baptist Academy in Baytown, Texas, after posting a photo on social media of herself and her coworker posing with a group of drag performers at Hamburger Mary’s, a drag-themed restaurant chain.

Earlier this month, Maris said she had a “blast” when she went with her colleague and daughters, KTRK-TV reports.

On Monday, Maris announced she was fired, after allegedly facing backlash from the school. 

“Before ever getting the news of my termination it had spread like wildfire in the church and school,” Maris captioned the Facebook photo now under scrutiny.

“They told me because I went to this show and posted a picture I wasn’t walking in a Godly manner, so that being said please remove yourself from my page if this offends you, if you think this is UnGodly, makes me a pedaphile [sic], or causes you to feel uncomfortable.”

Speaking with the station, Maris said she and her coworker were “treated like criminals" for going to the show.

Teacher Kristi Maris said she was terminated from the First Baptist Academy in Baytown, Texas, after posting this photo of herself and her coworker posing with a group of drag performers at Hamburger Mary’s, a drag-themed restaurant chain.Kristi Maris/Facebook

"They're entertainers,” Maris told the outlet. “I would've never thought in a million years that this would happen. Never. We were in disbelief. We still are. We were heartbroken. We had relationships with parents and the kids, and I didn't even get to say goodbye to a lot of the kids.”

The First Baptist Academy did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for comment, but a senior pastor told KTRK that Maris had allegedly violated the school’s policy of acting “in a godly and moral fashion at work, on Facebook and in my community."

"For almost 20 years, I've taught children to love each other. I've talked to them and told them, 'You have to get along. God loves us all equally.' And that's the way we should be," Maris told the outlet.

"We should love everybody, and that's what we've been teaching, but they're expecting us not to do that."

Maris said her termination won’t keep her from attending drag shows or dining at Hamburger Mary’s in the future.

"Oh yeah, I'll do it again," she told the outlet. "It was too much fun, and it was good music!"

