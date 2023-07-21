Houston Man’s Double Amputation Blamed on Bite from Single Flea: Report

A Houston man lost both hands and parts of his feet to amputation because of a single flea bite, according to a report.

Michael Kohlhof, 35, started to feel ill last month in Houston, KHOU reported. Despite being unwell he traveled to San Antonio to help his mother after she had surgery.

While there he became so sick he was unable to get out of bed.

At the emergency room, doctors told him that he had a form of typhus caused by a flea bite, his partner, Alishpa Masood, told the station.

"He has gone beyond our expectations as far as strength and bravery,” Masood said. “He has a really positive outlook that we’re all really proud of.”

Kohlhof's mom, J'Lenne Hardaway, said doctors told the family that the type of flea that spreads typhus is found in California, Texas and Hawaii.

On a GoFundMe page established for Kohlhof's medical bills, his mother recounted how they were informed.

"While Michael was starting to take his first breaths out of sedation, the doctors confirmed the reason for sepsis was typhus. He was the victim of a severe and traumatic bite from one single flea — with unimaginable consequences," she said.

The family said they believe that his delay seeing a doctor might have made a difference, but also fear that if he had waited longer, he would be dead.

Michael Kohlhof underwent a double amputation after contracting flea-borne typhus, his family said. GoFundMe

“If it were 48 hours later, he would have not made it,” Hardaway said, noting that her son had been hoping to avoid going to the hospital because he didn't have insurance.

Hardaway said her son faces a long road ahead with prosthetics, therapies and treatments — and a mountain of medical bills.

"Michael has strength and will be undergoing an excruciating amount of surgeries, therapies and rehabilitation, mostly to restore activities of daily living," said Hardaway. "But he shouldn’t have to worry about the financial pain."

"The more I research, the more I’m astonished at what can be done, but it’s always at a cost," she continued.

According to the California Department of Public Health Health, there are on average 300 cases of flea-borne typhus a year.

"Rats, opossums, and other small mammals can carry the bacteria that cause typhus. Rat fleas and cat fleas are most commonly associated with the spread of flea-borne typhus," the agency said on its website.

"Fleas may become infected when they bite these animals, and the fleas can then spread the bacteria to humans, dogs, and cats," it said.