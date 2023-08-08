Houston Influencer ‘Sassy Trucker’ Stranded for Months in Dubai After Car Rental Dispute Allowed to Leave - The Messenger
Houston Influencer ‘Sassy Trucker’ Stranded for Months in Dubai After Car Rental Dispute Allowed to Leave

The 29-year-old left on a plane today 'after police lifted her travel ban'

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Tierra AllenDetained in Dubai

A Texas influencer is on a flight back to the United States after being trapped in the United Arab Emirates following her arrest for screaming in public.

Tierra Allen, known online as the "Sassy Trucker," has "boarded a flight home to the United States," according to advocacy group Detained in Dubai.

The 29-year-old left Tuesday "after police lifted her travel ban."

The statement from Detained in Dubai said, "She nearly didn't make it through airport immigration and thought she would be jailed but all worked out and Tierra is now relieved her nightmare has come to an end."

Allen, who is from Houston, was first detained in Dubai back on May 16. 

Allen is a truck driver who has large social media followings on Instagram and TikTok. On social media, she goes by the Sassy Trucker and frequently posts videos of her working on her truck and driving on the road.

