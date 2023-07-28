Houston District Replacing School Libraries With Student Disciplinary Centers

Houston's Independent School District (HISD) is cutting 28 school librarians, and changing libraries to special "Team Centers" to deal with disciplinary and other behavioral issues.

The changes, which will be enacted when the new school year begins, are part of a "reform" program, called the New Education System (NES), launched by new Schools Superintendent Mike Miles, who plans to have the program operating in 150 schools by 2025.

To date, a total of 85 schools are part of the new system within the public school system. Of those, 28 will lose their librarians, though they may be absorbed into other programs, reports Houston's KPRC2.

Former library spaces at some schools will be converted into Team Centers, where students who misbehave will be relocated to watch lessons virtually, work alone, or in supervised groups, according to a district statement cited by Houston's KTRK.

Books will remain on shelves and students will still be able to borrow them on an honor code system.

"Libraries will [also] be available to students who are dropped off at school before classes begin, or after school before they go home," said the HISD statement.

Librarians at the remaining 57 NES schools will be assessed on a "case-by-case" basis, said a district statement.

The superintendent's predecessor, Millard House II, aimed to place a librarian at every school in the district.

But Miles has said he is instituting the changes to "prioritize resources to meet specific outcomes, including closing the achievement gap, raising student proficiency, and preparing kids for the future," the Houston Chronicle has reported.

Several teachers, librarians and parents are upset about the changes.

“My heart is just broken for these children that are in the NES schools that are losing their librarians,” retired HISD Teacher in Charge of the Library Lisa Robinson told KPRC2.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner complained that the arrangement will most hurt children, who most need libraries and librarians.

“You don’t close libraries in some of the schools in your most underserved communities, and you’re keeping libraries open in other schools,” said Turner.

Former HISD librarian and Manager of Library Services Janice Newsum agreed that the "less fortunate students" will "suffer the most" under the changes — "primarily because many of them live in situations that are reading deserts. They don’t have access to the reading materials,” she told KPRC2.