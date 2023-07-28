Houston District Replacing School Libraries With Student Disciplinary Centers - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Houston District Replacing School Libraries With Student Disciplinary Centers

The changes, which will be enacted when the new school year begins, are part of a 'reform' program

Published |Updated
Mary Papenfuss
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Houston’s Independent School District changing libraries to special “Team Centers” beginning this year. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Houston's Independent School District (HISD) is cutting 28 school librarians, and changing libraries to special "Team Centers" to deal with disciplinary and other behavioral issues.

The changes, which will be enacted when the new school year begins, are part of a "reform" program, called the New Education System (NES), launched by new Schools Superintendent Mike Miles, who plans to have the program operating in 150 schools by 2025.

To date, a total of 85 schools are part of the new system within the public school system. Of those, 28 will lose their librarians, though they may be absorbed into other programs, reports Houston's KPRC2.

Former library spaces at some schools will be converted into Team Centers, where students who misbehave will be relocated to watch lessons virtually, work alone, or in supervised groups, according to a district statement cited by Houston's KTRK.

Read More

Books will remain on shelves and students will still be able to borrow them on an honor code system.

"Libraries will [also] be available to students who are dropped off at school before classes begin, or after school before they go home," said the HISD statement.

Librarians at the remaining 57 NES schools will be assessed on a "case-by-case" basis, said a district statement.

The superintendent's predecessor, Millard House II, aimed to place a librarian at every school in the district.

But Miles has said he is instituting the changes to "prioritize resources to meet specific outcomes, including closing the achievement gap, raising student proficiency, and preparing kids for the future," the Houston Chronicle has reported.

Several teachers, librarians and parents are upset about the changes.

“My heart is just broken for these children that are in the NES schools that are losing their librarians,” retired HISD Teacher in Charge of the Library Lisa Robinson told KPRC2.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner complained that the arrangement will most hurt children, who most need libraries and librarians.

“You don’t close libraries in some of the schools in your most underserved communities, and you’re keeping libraries open in other schools,” said Turner.

Former HISD librarian and Manager of Library Services Janice Newsum agreed that the "less fortunate students" will "suffer the most" under the changes — "primarily because many of them live in situations that are reading deserts. They don’t have access to the reading materials,” she told KPRC2.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.