Houston Breaks Heat Record That’s More Than 100 Years Old

The Bayou City hit a milestone on Sunday as high temperatures broke a record held for over a century.

Houston hit 108 degrees, making it the hottest Aug. 20 ever for the city and the 22nd day in a row the city has reached at least 100 degrees.

The all-time high at Bush Intercontinental Airport is 109 degrees.

Other daily records were broken and at least one all-time high temperature was tied across Texas as an oppressive heat wave continues to hang over the state.

The National Weather Service office in Houston says record high temperatures were either tied or broken at all five of its major climate sites Sunday.

And northwest of the city, College Station recorded their hottest August temp on record and also tied their all-time hottest temperature of 112 degrees.

Dangerous heat continued on Monday with warnings in effect.

A high of 102 degrees was expected in Houston on Monday.

Areas north and west of the city were under excessive heat warnings for Monday with temperatures greater than 104 degrees and heat indices greater than 112 degrees.

Critical fire weather conditions were also expected due to gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry vegetation, forecasters warned. Burn bans were in effect.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) had asked for voluntary power conservation on Sunday but indicated that it had enough electricity to meet demand on Monday.