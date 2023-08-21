Houston Breaks Heat Record That’s More Than 100 Years Old - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Houston Breaks Heat Record That’s More Than 100 Years Old

The Texas city has hit at least 100 degrees for 22 days in a row

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The Houston area is seeing record temperatures.National Weather Service

The Bayou City hit a milestone on Sunday as high temperatures broke a record held for over a century.

Houston hit 108 degrees, making it the hottest Aug. 20 ever for the city and the 22nd day in a row the city has reached at least 100 degrees.

The all-time high at Bush Intercontinental Airport is 109 degrees.

Other daily records were broken and at least one all-time high temperature was tied across Texas as an oppressive heat wave continues to hang over the state.

The National Weather Service office in Houston says record high temperatures were either tied or broken at all five of its major climate sites Sunday.

And northwest of the city, College Station recorded their hottest August temp on record and also tied their all-time hottest temperature of 112 degrees.

Read More

Dangerous heat continued on Monday with warnings in effect.

A high of 102 degrees was expected in Houston on Monday.

Areas north and west of the city were under excessive heat warnings for Monday with temperatures greater than 104 degrees and heat indices greater than 112 degrees.

Critical fire weather conditions were also expected due to gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry vegetation, forecasters warned. Burn bans were in effect.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) had asked for voluntary power conservation on Sunday but indicated that it had enough electricity to meet demand on Monday.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.