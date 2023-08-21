Houston Breaks Heat Record That’s More Than 100 Years Old

The Bayou City hit a milestone on Sunday as high temperatures broke a record held for over a century.
Houston hit 108 degrees, making it the hottest Aug. 20 ever for the city and the 22nd day in a row the city has reached at least 100 degrees.
The all-time high at Bush Intercontinental Airport is 109 degrees.
Other daily records were broken and at least one all-time high temperature was tied across Texas as an oppressive heat wave continues to hang over the state.
The National Weather Service office in Houston says record high temperatures were either tied or broken at all five of its major climate sites Sunday.
And northwest of the city, College Station recorded their hottest August temp on record and also tied their all-time hottest temperature of 112 degrees.
- Parts of Texas To Break 100 Plus Year Old Heat Records as Blistering Temperatures Hit
- Today Is the Day Phoenix Is Expected To Break Heat Records
- Nearly Half of The US Facing Severe Heat Wave, Temps Breaking 100
- Families Call for Answers After Inmates Die In Texas Prisons During Record Breaking Heat
- More Than 10 Dead in Heat-Related Deaths in Texas and Louisiana
- Heat Dome Lurks, Putting More Than 130M in US in Dangerous Heat
Dangerous heat continued on Monday with warnings in effect.
A high of 102 degrees was expected in Houston on Monday.
Areas north and west of the city were under excessive heat warnings for Monday with temperatures greater than 104 degrees and heat indices greater than 112 degrees.
Critical fire weather conditions were also expected due to gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry vegetation, forecasters warned. Burn bans were in effect.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) had asked for voluntary power conservation on Sunday but indicated that it had enough electricity to meet demand on Monday.
- Unveiled West Point Time Capsule From 1820s Uncovers Nothing but MudNews
- Alaska Reports 280 Missing Indigenous People, Categorizes Many as ‘Suspicious’News
- Woman Imprisoned for Crashing Car Into Sleeping Man’s Home in Fatal DUINews
- A ‘Seemingly Intoxicated Male’ Arrested for Slapping Trooper in the Face Behind a Liquor Store: ReportNews
- Migrants Entering UK Illegally May be Forced to Wear GPS Monitors as Country Contends with Lack of HousingNews
- Former Alabama Deputy Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Woman He Warned to ‘Come Back and Find Her’ if She Spoke of Crime: FedsNews
- UNC Shooting: Chapel Hill Given the All Clear After Faculty Member Reportedly KilledNews
- Researchers Asked Alexa for CPR Instructions and Results Were FrighteningHealth
- Bears Take Over City Left Empty By Raging WildfiresNews
- UNC Chapel Hill Shooting Suspect Arrested: At Least 1 Dead After 3-Hour Campus LockdownNews
- US Open Food Facts: 750,000 Melon Balls, 45 Tons of Beef, $8.8 Million in Cocktails and More Served to Tennis FansNews
- A Teacher-Instigated Slap Fight Gets School Shut Down: AuthoritiesNews