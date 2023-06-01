House Passes Biden-McCarthy Debt Limit Deal

The House resoundingly passed a bill to raise the debt ceiling Wednesday night, with a bipartisan coalition sending the deal to the Senate as lawmakers race to avert default before June 5.

The measure, which was the result of weeks of intense negotiations between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), was approved by a 314-117 vote, with 165 Democrats and 149 Republicans in supporting the measure.

The result marks a significant victory for McCarthy, who wrestled a complex and combative caucus into approving a deal many critics thought he couldn’t deliver on.

“This is one of the best nights I’ve ever been here,” McCarthy said. “I thought it would be hard. I thought it’d be almost impossible just to get to 218.”

After the vote, Biden praised McCarthy for "negotiating in good faith."

"I have been clear that the only path forward is a bipartisan compromise that can earn the support of both parties. This agreement meets that test," Biden said in a statement. I urge the Senate to pass it as quickly as possible so that I can sign it into law, and our country can continue building the strongest economy in the world.

The deal, first announced last weekend, faced significant criticism from conservatives and progressives alike. Those on the right argued McCarthy did not secure sufficient federal spending cuts, while the left balked at provisions that increased work requirements for social programs.

But ultimately, the deal to lift the debt ceiling through the end of 2024 and place caps on federal spending for the next two years provided enough cover for both Republican and Democratic leadership to sell the deal to their parties – on top of avoiding a potentially catastrophic debt default.

The deal lifts the U.S. debt ceiling until January 1, 2025, and caps non-defense spending over the next two years, holding spending relatively flat in 2024 and an increase of 1% in 2025. It includes an automatic 1% cut in spending if Congress does not pass all 12 appropriations bills by the end of 2023.

The agreement also tightens work requirements for federal programs, temporarily raising the age of people who must work to receive food assistance. It also eliminates up to over $21 billion in funding to the IRS, just a portion of the money that Democrats handed down in the Inflation Reduction Act. Congress will also claw back around $27 billion in unspent pandemic aid.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated the bill would reduce the federal deficit by $1.5 trillion over the next decade.

Lawmakers have been up against a ticking clock, which started when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen alerted Congress in January that the U.S. was running out of money to pay its bills. Earlier this month, she projected the government risked default as early as June 1 without a debt ceiling increase. Last week, she gave lawmakers some additional breathing room, updating the date to June 5, meaning the Senate must send the bill to the president’s desk by Monday.

The final passage through the House caps a tumultuous and dramatic saga that started when House Republicans in late April passed the Limit, Save, Grow Act, which acted as their baseline in negotiations with the White House. It raised the debt ceiling while also cutting federal spending by over $4 trillion over the next decade — a level of cuts that were a nonstarter for Democrats.

But there was still little movement in the immediate aftermath, with the White House saying it was unwilling to negotiate on the debt ceiling but was open to conversations about spending. Talks finally began earlier this month between the top four congressional leaders and the president, before eventually narrowing to negotiators picked by Biden and McCarthy as discussion intensified.

Negotiators secured the deal over last weekend, with both sides running to defend their concessions and trumpet their victories in the agreement. As more ideological members of each party defected from the vote, a bipartisan group of more center-left Democrats and center-right Republicans came together to carry the bill through the House.

The bill now moves to the Senate, where dissent has started to emerge along similar ideological lines. But up against a deadline of next Monday, it was unclear whether senators voicing concerns would act to delay the passage of the bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader (R-Ky.) have both urged the Senate to swiftly approve the bill.

Nolan D. McCaskill contributed.