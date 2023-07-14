House Oversight Committee to Hold UFO Hearing - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

House Oversight Committee to Hold UFO Hearing

The GOP-led committee turned its attention to UFOs after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced legislation to declassify files

Published |Updated
Mary Papenfuss
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
An image of an unidentified aerial phenomena taken by the pilot of a US fighter jet. Department of Defense

The House Oversight Committee plans to hold a hearing this month on UFOs, a Republican committee member told NBC News Friday.

Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee said the hearing will likely be held near the end of the month, but added that the Republican-led committee isn't ready yet to announce a specific date.

UFOs appear to be a rare bipartisan issue this year in a divided legislature.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Thursday that he's introducing legislation — with Republican support — that would create a commission to declassify government documents related to UFOs and other extraterrestrial issues.

Read More

The move would be couched in an amendment to the annual National Defense Authorization Act, Schumer noted in a tweet.

The nine panel members would be appointed by President Biden, subject to Senate approval. People chosen would be expected to push for disclosing information but would also protect sensitive intelligence and collection methods.

The House on Wednesday presented its own, narrower, version of the Senate plan that would also press the Pentagon to release documents about unidentified aerial phenomena.

The public's interest in UFOs has been piqued in the wake of recently released videos showing strange, unexplained aerial phenomena (UAP) and stunned accounts of Navy pilots.

It's difficult to know how many unreleased documents the government has.

Schumer's staff told the New York Times that both Democrats and Republicans are frustrated by the government's reluctance to share what it knows.

The Defense Department has received at least 366 new reports of UFOs since March 2021.

About half of them appear to be balloons or drones, according to a 2022 report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

But the other half of the new cases could not be explained.

They “appear to have demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities, and require further analysis,” the initial Pentagon assessment found.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.