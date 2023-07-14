House Oversight Committee to Hold UFO Hearing

The House Oversight Committee plans to hold a hearing this month on UFOs, a Republican committee member told NBC News Friday.

Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee said the hearing will likely be held near the end of the month, but added that the Republican-led committee isn't ready yet to announce a specific date.

UFOs appear to be a rare bipartisan issue this year in a divided legislature.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Thursday that he's introducing legislation — with Republican support — that would create a commission to declassify government documents related to UFOs and other extraterrestrial issues.

The move would be couched in an amendment to the annual National Defense Authorization Act, Schumer noted in a tweet.

The nine panel members would be appointed by President Biden, subject to Senate approval. People chosen would be expected to push for disclosing information but would also protect sensitive intelligence and collection methods.

The House on Wednesday presented its own, narrower, version of the Senate plan that would also press the Pentagon to release documents about unidentified aerial phenomena.

The public's interest in UFOs has been piqued in the wake of recently released videos showing strange, unexplained aerial phenomena (UAP) and stunned accounts of Navy pilots.

It's difficult to know how many unreleased documents the government has.

Schumer's staff told the New York Times that both Democrats and Republicans are frustrated by the government's reluctance to share what it knows.

The Defense Department has received at least 366 new reports of UFOs since March 2021.

About half of them appear to be balloons or drones, according to a 2022 report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

But the other half of the new cases could not be explained.

They “appear to have demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities, and require further analysis,” the initial Pentagon assessment found.