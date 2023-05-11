House GOP Passes Border Bill Restricting Asylum

House Republicans passed a bill on Thursday that aims to limit asylum access to migrants at the southern border and to finish building former President Donald Trump’s border wall on the same day that Title 42 is ending.

The House passed the bill on a largely partisan 219-213 vote. President Joe Biden said in a statement earlier this week that he would veto the bill if it came across his desk, but the bill will likely go nowhere in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Following the bill's passage, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., wrote in a statement: "House Republicans are taking charge by passing the strongest border security bill this country has ever seen."

Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif., voted against the bill, calling it "unserious and un-American." He added that he believes the measure "will wreck our economy and make the challenges on our Southern Border worse."

Title 42, the pandemic-era policy that limited the number of migrants allowed to enter the U.S., is set to expire Thursday.

Border Patrol agents apprehended up to 10,000 migrants per day in the last three days.