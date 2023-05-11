House GOP Passes Border Bill Restricting Asylum

House Republicans passed a bill on Thursday that aims to limit asylum access to migrants at the southern border and to finish building former President Donald Trump’s border wall on the same day that Title 42 is ending.
The House passed the bill on a largely partisan 219-213 vote. President Joe Biden said in a statement earlier this week that he would veto the bill if it came across his desk, but the bill will likely go nowhere in the Democratic-controlled Senate.
Following the bill's passage, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., wrote in a statement: "House Republicans are taking charge by passing the strongest border security bill this country has ever seen."
Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif., voted against the bill, calling it "unserious and un-American." He added that he believes the measure "will wreck our economy and make the challenges on our Southern Border worse."
- Biden Vows to Veto Republican Border Bill
- Migrants Describe ‘Urgency’ to Cross Border as Title 42 Expires
- Scalise: House Republicans ‘Building a Case’ Against Mayorkas
- The U.S. Still Has a Migrant Crisis at the Border — It’s Just in Mexico for Now
- EXCLUSIVE: White House in New Memo Escalates Messaging Against GOP as Debt Ceiling Talks Stall
Title 42, the pandemic-era policy that limited the number of migrants allowed to enter the U.S., is set to expire Thursday.
Border Patrol agents apprehended up to 10,000 migrants per day in the last three days.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Map Shows 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Just Off California CoastlineNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics