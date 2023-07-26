Hottest Weather of the Summer Is About to Hit the Midwest and the Northeast

The record heat that’s gripped the Southwest is set to take a summer trip to the Midwest and Northeast, bringing temperatures that are well above average and potentially historic, according to AccuWeather.
"This week, the extent of the heat across the United States will be the most widespread of the summer yet," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said in forecasting the spreading swelter.
At least 45 states and over 100 million Americans will feel the heat, experiencing temperatures of 90 degrees or higher at some point this week.
Temperatures are expected to be about six to 12 degrees above average, and new record highs could be logged in some spots throughout the Northeast and Midwest, according to AccuWeather.
- Northeast Faces Dangerous Weather Extremes — 100+ Degree Heat and Severe Thunderstorms
- Violent Weather May Bring Large Hail and High Wind Targeting Midwest, Plains
- Midwest, Northeast Win Some Independence From Smoke Over Holiday Weekend
- Climate Experts Reveal 2023 Is Likely Hottest Year On Record — and this Summer Will Get Worse
- Summer Heat Puts Grid Operator and Electric Companies on ‘Hot Weather Alert’
In the Northeast, New York City and Philadelphia are forecast to see official heat waves, which means at least three straight days with highs of 90 or above. The heat is expected to begin in Philadelphia on Wednesday, and New York on Thursday.
Highs in Baltimore and Washington, D.C., meanwhile, could push 100.
The Midwest could be even hit even harder, according to AccuWeather.
St. Louis could see temperatures in the mid 100s on Thursday and Friday, Chicago will bear four straight days in the 90s.
Over the weekend, cooler air should start to flow south from Canada, providing relief to some of the affected regions.
