    Hilton Manager Reportedly Caught Entering Guest’s Room, Sucking on Their Toes

    The manager was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and assault.

    Blake Harper
    An unsettling incident involving a hotel manager in Nashville led to his arrest on charges of aggravated burglary and assault. David Neal, the night manager at the downtown Nashville Hilton Hotel, reportedly used a key card to gain unauthorized entry into a guest's room, only for the guest to wake up and find Neal sucking on their toes.

    The guest, who wishes to remain unnamed, immediately recognized the 52-year-old manager as he had previously entered the room to fix the TV. Police were promptly called, and upon questioning Neal, they arrested him.

    During the investigation, Neal admitted to entering the guest's room without permission but claimed he did so because he thought he smelled smoke in the room and wanted to ensure the guest's safety. However, police found no evidence that Neal reported the alleged smoke to security, nor did any other guests complain about it. The key card Neal used to enter the room could not be recovered, as it is believed he discarded it.

    Although the incident occurred in March, Neal was finally arrested at his home on Friday. His bond has been set at $27,000.

