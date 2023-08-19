Hotel Fire Prompts State of Emergency on New England Vacation Island, Tourists Asked to Stay Away

Officials are urging tourists not to visit Block Island, a popular summer destination in Rhode Island, after a fire broke out Friday night at a historic hotel.
The fire broke out at the Harborside Inn, a Victorian inn across the street from the Block Island Ferry. Firefighters continued searching for hot spots Saturday morning. No injuries were reported, according to the Bristol Fire Department, which assisted in battling the blaze.
“A true loss for the island,” the Bristol department said.
The island is under a state of emergency after the blaze erupted around midnight, taking approximately 50 firefighters to put out, the Block Island Chamber of Commerce said.
Block Island is located about 12 miles off the coast of Rhode Island and is a popular vacation spot. The island is 7 miles long and 3 miles wide with only 1,000 full-time residents. The population swells to up to 20,000 visitors a day over the summer, the island’s tourism website said.
The hotel issued an emergency advisory following the fire, announcing that all reservations through Aug. 24 were canceled and refunded. All guests were evacuated and sent to the Block Island School, The Block Island Times reported. The hotel’s roof caved in around 1:30 a.m.
Ferries transported emergency vehicles throughout the night to assist and were running on an advised schedule or canceled Saturday, according to the Block Island Ferry website.
The Block Island Times reported that the cause of the fire was not yet confirmed, but officials were looking into reports that it started in the hotel's kitchen vent.
