Hot Air Balloon Pilot Was High on Cocaine When He Crashed Into Electric Line, Killing All on Board, NTSB Says
The crash killed five people after the balloon hit power lines and the basket detached, falling 100 feet into an intersection
Investigators have determined that operator error was the cause of a New Mexico fatal hot-air balloon crash in 2021 and that the pilot had several substances, including cocaine, in his system at the time of the crash.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said this week in its final report on the matter that pilot Nicholas Meleski failed to maintain clearance with nearby power lines when he attempted to land, hitting them and crashing into an intersection, according to the Associated Press.
The NTSB adds in the report that Meleski had amounts of cocaine and marijuana in his system that both suggest “recent use” and that he was under “impairing effects.” Investigators also reportedly found no evidence of any mechanical issues or failures, the NTSB report says.
Federal officials reportedly called the hot air balloon crash that occurred in Albuquerque the deadliest in the state’s history. Meleski and four others perished after the balloon hit a power line and the balloon's basket subsequently detached, causing all five riders to plummet more than 100 feet to the ground in June 2021.
Victims of the crash include Albuquerque Police Officer Martin Martinez, 59, and his wife, 62-year-old Mary Martinez along with elementary school principal Susan Montoya, 65, and her husband John, 61.
On Friday, the Meleski family released a statement on the NTSB’s report according to KOB News.
“We thank the National Transportation Safety Board for the effort and time spent on the investigation of the tragic accident,” the statement read. “We cannot express the depth of our grief and sadness for the pain this accident has caused — our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of the passengers.”
“We want to also thank the entire hot air ballooning community of New Mexico and across the world. The outpouring of love and support has been overwhelming and we continue to grieve with you. Nick loved this community so dearly, and our family will continue to support the sport any way we can,” the statement concluded.
Albuquerque hosts the annual international balloon festival every October which sees hundreds of hot air balloon crews and thousands of spectators. The city is a popular destination for hot-air balloon enthusiasts.
