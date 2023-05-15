Several states are allowing health care facilities to create independent police forces in an attempt to stem violence against health care workers.

"It is a problem that it is very, very challenging to solve," Dr. Patsy McNeil, chief medical officer for the Adventist HealthCare system, told NBC Washington. "I've had chairs thrown at me. I've had people swing at me and people spit at me. I have had people just take containers of body fluid and throw them at me.”

Georgia is the latest state to adopt a new law aimed at improving the safety of healthcare workers, NPR reported Monday. The law increases penalties for those who commit violent acts against healthcare professionals and allows hospitals to establish campus police forces.

The members of these forces must undergo more training than security guards, and are allowed to carry firearms and make arrests.

An investigation by ABC 11 in Raleigh, N.C. found that staffing is one of the biggest issues contributing to violence.

National Nurses United's 2022 survey found that 69% reported that staffing has gotten worse, a significant increase from surveys conducted the previous year.

Verbal and physical threats, which increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, are exacerbating a dire nursing shortage, Matt Caseman, CEO of the Georgia Nurses Association, told NPR. The hope is that such police forces will ensure the safety of health care staff.

“These are critical steps in improving the health and well-being of communities across our state,” Gov. Brian Kemp said.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that in 2020, there were more than 8,500 attacks on health care workers that required the victim to miss at least one day of work.

“Health care workers are five times more likely to be assaulted than any other workforce, adding to the many reasons healthcare workers are migrating out of the profession,” said Debbie White, the president of Health Professionals and Allied Employees, a New Jersey health care union.

The federal government's Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said many factors contribute to this risk, including working directly with people who have a history of aggressive behavior, behavioral issues, or may be under the influence of drugs.

Despite the rise in hospital police forces, little data exists on whether they are effective at preventing hospital violence.

NPR reported that in 23% of emergency department shootings from 2000 to 2011, the perpetrator took a gun from a security officer, according to a Johns Hopkins University study.