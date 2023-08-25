Hospital Warns 500 Patients They May Have Been Exposed to Tuberculosis

Around 500 patients at an Indiana hospital may have been exposed to tuberculosis after a staff member recently tested positive.

Clark Memorial Health in Jeffersonville, across the river from Louisville, Kentucky, confirmed to Fox News on Thursday that it sent out hundreds of letters notifying patients of possible exposure.

Clark County Health Officer Eric Yazel told The News and Tribune that special clinics were held to test those notified.

"And then we’ve been contacting some individuals at the individual level and monitoring," he told the outlet. "It doesn’t look like that exposure is turning into a plot of positive tests... but that’s definitely something that we’ve been responding to from the health department side of things."

The health department posted on Facebook that those who have tested positive are not infectious to others.